Check your horoscope for 2 September. Working professionals will look for a change in career. Others will do well in business

Check how the stars are aligned for you on 2 September.

Love is on the cards for some. The day will begin on a positive note for a few of the zodiac signs. Some will get good job offers.

Geminis are advised to keep away from gossip.

Cancerians will gain new admirers. Working professionals will have a hectic day so remember to give yourself some time to introspect.

Libras are advised to take a break from social media and spend time with loved ones. People should keep a check on their financial expenses.

Check what your stars have to say for you this Friday, 2 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day will begin on a positive note. You will think about changing your profession. Do not be scared to take up new responsibilities or challenges. Your reputation is your top concern now. People will get good job offers.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): A romantic surprise is in store for you. Taurus are advised to follow their heart but not to get carried away by fantasy. Remember to take guidance and advice from elders. If a financial payoff is taking longer than you expected, enquire about it today.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Despite your hectic schedule, take time out for meditation and exercise. The positive vibes around you will help you increase your creativity. Do not involve yourself in mean-spirited conversations. Keep away from gossip.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You will gain new admirers. Youngsters will be worried about their careers. Working professionals will have a hectic day. Give yourself some time to introspect, it will help you to cater to your needs and overall wellness.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will wake up feeling low or emotionally depleted. It will be hard to focus on work and other duties. End the day by spending time with close ones. It will elevate your mood and energy levels. The bond between friends will grow stronger.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Maintain your positivity. Make plans with your besties for an outing. Make sure all important work is completed on time.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Libras are advised to take a break from social media and focus on the present. Keep away from negative thoughts, it will have a calming effect on your mind and body. Spend more time with people you love. The day will be a fruitful one for you.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): You should have an optimistic outlook and attitude towards life, despite all the odds. Slow down and savor what you have achieved in life. It will help you realise how much you mean to close ones.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Today is a good day to pay all your debts if any. Few will see a rise in profits. Others will find new sources of generating income. Keep a check on your financial expenses. Under Friday’s skies, you feel the different aspects of your life coming together in a new way.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): As the day begins, you will feel a ton of energy coursing through your veins. The stars will align for you to reveal the true friends in your life. It will leave you surprised to know who is not loyal to you right now.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Focus on what is driving you towards your goals instead of worrying about obstacles. Married couples will have a small rift in their relationship. Breakups might be on the card for youngsters in love.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Do not be afraid to ask others for help today. Choose friends wisely as all can’t be trusted. You will learn a lot by watching people’s successes and failures.

