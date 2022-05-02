Horoscope for 2 May: Find out what the stars have in store for you under Monday's skies

On 2 May, some of the zodiac signs will get good opportunities in terms of expanding their business and financial gains

Here is your daily horoscope. On 2 May, some of the zodiac signs will get good opportunities in terms of expanding their business and financial gains. Others might be concerned about the health of some of their family members.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April) - You might get vexed for not being able to complete some important work on time. Your family members may ask you some uncomfortable questions. Borrowing money today might cost you dearly. High-ranking officers will have big expectations from you. People of this zodiac sign might lose trust in their friends.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - A complicated issue may get resolved today. You might receive some pleasant news from your friends. You will relax at home under today's skies. But your daily routine may be chaotic. You will be serious about your health. Today, your life partner will be devoted to you.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - Remain extra careful if you plan to host an event today. People will oppose your right and well-intentioned activities also. Always try to be polite and flexible. Trusting anyone too much may prove disastrous for you. You will be worried about some family member's health.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - You might receive a job offer from some multinational company. Students will take interest in new subjects. You will have new experiences at the workplace. Your hindered work will gather momentum. You will be very strong emotionally. Politicians will use their diplomatic prowess to get total domination over their opponents.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August) - Maintain transparency in your business. All your pre-planned tasks will get completed on time. Working professionals will have an extra workload today. You will be upset due to some financial matters. Your social responsibilities will increase very soon.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September) - You will be under pressure to repay borrowed money. Don’t ignore your inner calling. You should make yoga and exercise part of your daily routine. You will try to find additional income sources. Virgos might plan to start a new business.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October) - You might face some financial troubles in your business. The behaviour of your juniors at the workplace might upset you. Today, the day will be full of ups and downs for you. You might make contributions to some charitable work. Libras will be in a dilemma about their love relationship today.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November) - Your interest will increase in religious activities. You will resolve issues regarding the behaviour of your business partners with discussion. Scorpios will receive good support from their life partner today. There is a high possibility of financial gains from the stock market. You will enjoy a sumptuous meal. You will also get growth opportunities in the business today. You might improve your work methodology.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December) - Workload will reduce for banking professionals. You might invest money in some plans. You will set new goals and start working on them. Today, the entire day will remain favourable for you. You will be in a happy-go-lucky mood today.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January) - You might fight with your love partner today. But you should not harbour negative feelings. You will find the behaviour of your colleagues unpleasant. You will feel better by sharing your feelings with your loved ones. Despite all your problems, you will make efforts to boost the morale of other people.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February) - You should talk in a calm and composed manner today. You might become an object of ridicule due to your garrulous nature. You might come down with viral infections due to heat and sunlight. You will be worried about sluggish business activities. It would be better to take the advice of your parents before doing anything. Your predictions regarding financial matters may prove wrong.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March) - People in administration and government jobs will benefit today. Your rights will increase at the workplace. You will get rid of mental stress. You will finally conclude the matter about which you were in a state of indecisiveness for the past few days. Your income will increase.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.