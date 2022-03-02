Horoscope for 2 March: Here's what the stars have in store for you this Wednesday

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for 2 March is here! Under Wednesday’s skies, those into business will crack big deals and projects. It is advisable for some to take any big decision after consulting your life partner. Few will be a little worried about health while others will have a blissful day at work and home.

Check your horoscope for today:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will benefit from old investments as it will give you good returns. You might make a big difference in business with your proactive nature and creativity. Parents will be happy with the behaviour of their children at home as well as outside. You will spend good time with your life partner today. Moreover, your life partner will understand your feelings and help you grow better. You will be lucky regarding financial matters under Wednesday’s skies. Students’ minds will be engaged in studies and upcoming exams. Some of you will use your innovative ideas in business bringing new scope and hope.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Today, employed people will get recognition in the workplace. Their confidence will also increase by getting fruitful results of hard work. You will be able to control unnecessary expenses in the coming days. You can try new things in business that will bring growth and progress. Close relatives and friends will praise you for your decision and choices. All the work will be easily completed today.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June): Students will be confused as there will be too many tasks to handle, today. Don’t let selfishness come into your personal relationships; it can make things worse. Interest in the mind towards spirituality will be awakened making you more calm in life. People living abroad may consider returning home or at least making a visit. There is a possibility of grabbing a big deal in business so keep your fingers crossed. Boss’ confidence in you will be a little less but never stop proving yourself.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Some of you will not feel good or positive among family members. People into politics may have to face conspiracies that will keep them worried. Loss can be caused due to obstinate attitude so take care. You will be a little worried about health so keep a check on your diet. It will be beneficial to make any decision after taking the advice of your life partner.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): You will be satisfied with the atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will try to control your expenses in business as too many losses have been incurred. You may be a little disappointed with the behaviour of your father. Lawyers can get victory in a big case so never stop believing in good results. Under Wednesday’s skies, love and respect for your life partner will increase.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): Higher officials might get angry with you due to mistakes in the workplace. Don’t take your anger out on co-workers, as they abide by you in all aspects. Try to repair broken relationships rather than looking for new ones. There may be a problem of pain and strain in the ribs for some, today. Family members will be happy with you for your decision and choices in professional life. Money will be spent on religious activities that will keep the family together and in harmony.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will be worried about unnecessary work under Wednesday’s skies. In love relationships, there will be more pretence than love. Friends may hesitate to help you wherein you will understand your true supporters. Lending money can create trouble so be cautious and alert. The environment at home will be relaxed and happy. You can reflect on some serious subject this evening that will make you ponder in thoughts.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): You will be serious about your work today. Hatred for co-workers may develop in the mind because of work pressure and challenging tasks. There may be complaints of pain in the arms for some. The desire to do new work will awaken in the mind that will keep you active all day. There will be dissatisfaction in the job due to an increase in responsibility. Anger can spoil work so try to stay calm and focus in your task.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): You can get a big position in the field that you want to aspire in. You will be worried about health-related problems so take care. You will spend good time with your children as they need more attention and love. Those who are unemployed will get success in interviews. Your opponents will be weak in front of you in regards to personal as well as professional life.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Your financial condition will be very good due to all the investments that you have put in. Avoid telling lies to close ones and family as they are the people who will get hurt the most. Love will increase in married life, hence improving your relationship. It would be best to take advice from parents when making a difficult choice and decision.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You might participate in any auspicious event that will keep you busy. All the work will be completed without any interruption today. Mentally you will be very strong that will help you grow and become confident. People associated with the art world can get a big platform to showcase their talent. People will benefit from your advice both professionally and personally.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Important work that has been pending for long will be completed today. People may get angry with you due to irritability so keep calm and solve issues. Do not engage in any kind of argument with well-wishers, they always support you for good.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.