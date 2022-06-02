Horoscope for 2 June: Check what the universe has in store for you this Thursday

Careless use of money may hinder many zodiac signs today, while some working professionals may get transferred and others may seek some new job opportunities

Careless use of money may hinder your work today. Check out what the universe has in store for you on Thursday, 2 June:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Under Thursday’s skies, there will be huge profits in the real estate business. Your colleagues will be nice and supportive under today's skies. Some people of this zodiac sign will reap the rewards of their hard work. All your tasks will be accomplished as per your expectations. You might get some delightful news in the coming days. Some working professionals may get transferred.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Do not get careless about important work. You will have a cordial relationship with your life partner. You will need to handle financial matters carefully today. You may find yourself indulging in unethical practices due to increased peer pressure.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Your health will remain good under Thursday’s skies. You will feel happy and satisfied today. Married couples will spend some romantic moments. Your colleagues will motivate you to do better under today's skies. Hindered business matters will gather momentum today.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might get into arguments with someone today. Avoid being too authoritative at the workplace. Some of you will be concerned about your reputation. Don’t pay much heed to unimportant things; it will only distract you. Eye-related problems may trouble you today, so take care.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will have cordial relationships with people involved in the political arena. Those who are unemployed may get a new job under Thursday's skies. There are chances of a business trip in the coming days due to the position of the stars. You may invest money in new projects or deals. You will get excellent results today in all your tasks. Hindrances coming in love marriage will go away soon.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Those who are looking to tie the knot may get marriage proposals today. You might have to make some sudden business decisions under Thursday’s skies. You should be careful with your opponents. Try to complete all important work in the morning. Few of you might receive good job offers from foreign companies.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Libras are advised to maintain cordial relationships with their close friends. You might feel detached from religious activities. Make your best efforts to overcome any shortcomings. Government-related work will get delayed under Thursday’s skies. People at work might target you because of your over-confidence.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Avoid borrowing money from anyone today. Few of you will not get the expected results of your hard work. There might be some tensions in your love relationship today. Negative thoughts will affect your work performance and keep you distracted. Your unhealthy eating habits may cause mouth sores and gas-related problems.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Misunderstandings and ideological differences with your life partner will get sorted. You will need to pay extra attention at the workplace. You will develop new business acquaintances in the coming days. Your boss will be very happy with your performance today. Working professionals should not ignore their mistakes today. Don’t change your daily routine as it can affect your health and lifestyle.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): People in business might get big orders today. You will receive the support of your family in all endeavours that you undertake. You will efficiently fulfill all your responsibilities at work. You will get rid of workplace hurdles under Thursday’s skies. Don’t let other people interfere in your personal matters.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You might complain of stiffness and pain in muscles. The day is not favourable for people associated with the entertainment industry. Careless use of money may hinder your work today. Some misunderstandings may emerge in your love relationship. Family-related tensions will be resolved soon under today's skies.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You might consider taking a big loan today for business expansion purposes. Workload will decrease at the office. You should not make any claim on matters that you have little or insufficient knowledge about. Couples might have a tiff over some issue. You will not earn profits as you expected earlier.

