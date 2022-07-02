Horoscope for 2 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Saturday

Those into business might sign new deals and contracts while those who are unemployed will receive their offer letter. The day is going to be favourable for people associated with pharmaceutical industry. People associated with politics might get promoted to better positions.

The day is going to be favourable for people associated with pharmaceutical industry. Check how this Saturday will turn out for you:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Do not let a sense of mistrust emerge in your marital relationship. Don’t start any new work today as it will not bring positive result. Your dominance will decrease at the workplace. You might get entangled in legal disputes so be careful. Employees may have an argument with their colleagues.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your boss may make important decisions based on your opinions and suggestions. Guests may arrive at your home unannounced this weekend. You might sign new business deals in the coming days. Students will achieve commendable results in their studies. People associated with politics might get promoted with bigger responsibilities to take up.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will be able to execute all your plans on time and with accuracy. Trying something new and innovative in business might be beneficial for the company and you. Newlywed couples will make decisions about family planning. Today, you will reap the rewards of your past efforts. Your family will approve of your love marriage. Students might achieve a big success in their endeavours.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Intimacy will increase in your love relationship this Saturday. Your acquaintance will increase with scholarly and wise people. Entangled issues at the workplace will resolve soon. Your business relationship will strengthen with partners; all thanks to your polite behaviour. Avoid taking impractical decisions at any point of your life. Some might complain of burning in stomach, so keep yourself hydrated.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): Your workplace opponents will trouble you today. In case of any chest and lungs related problems consult your doctor without delay. The day is highly favourable for people associated with the pharmaceutical industry. You will have to depend on others for your work. You will spend a big amount of money on material comfort and luxury.

Virgo: (24 August - 22 September): You will indulge in sumptuous meals and luxurious lifestyle. The day is perfect if you are planning to buy a new vehicle. Your reputation in society will increase due to your social work. Try to find solutions of your problem with a calm and compose mind. Lustful thoughts will distract you from your work.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Your married life will be very romantic this Saturday. You might share your feelings with your life partner. Your self-confidence will increase in the coming days. You might meet your old friends soon. There will be profit in business through your associates. You will have cordial relationships with experienced people.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): The day will begin on a negative note for you. You will be fatigued and lethargic the whole day. Your sexual frustration might hinder your other activities or duties. Perform Yoga and Pranayama to balance your mental energy. You might make some wrong decisions due to confusing thoughts. An increase in workload will upset you today.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): You must behave nicely with your life partner. You might face some problems in the business this Saturday. Those who are searching for a new job will face difficulties. It would be necessary to control your expenses. Remain careful while conducting financial transactions. Don’t make any big decisions today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Today, you will have to attend some social event that will keep you busy. Do not make a budget more than your capacity. Those who are unemployed will get a new job soon. At the workplace, you might have an argument with your boss. You might make new friends on social media.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): People will respect and appreciate your liberal attitude. Young people may confess their feelings to their loved one. You will earn financial gains as well as respect on the professional front. You will be very happy today. Your married life will be romantic under Saturday’s skies. There will be a blissful atmosphere in your family.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You might make some additional investments to further expand your business. Remain focused on your work and do your best. You will make some changes in your lifestyle, but will have to make efforts to adapt to those changes. You might receive some delightful news in the evening. Your old acquaintances will benefit you in the future.

