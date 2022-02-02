Horoscope for 2 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Wednesday

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read our daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. Dive in to see what the universe has in store for you today, 2 February.

March on to this mid-week Wednesday by setting out some serious goals in life. As the Moon enters the Waxing Crescent phase, the 1 day young Moon will be in Pisces, today.

Under Wednesday's skies, all the zodiac signs will experience a zeal to fight for their dreams. Continue to stick to your resolutions and work hard.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)-

The universe has great things in store for you both professionally and personally. You will experience great results at the workplace. Monetary gains and immense respect are in store for you. You will have a wonderful family time. Your liberal attitude will be highly appreciated. Love is in the air this Wednesday, making it the ideal time to express your love for your partner.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)-

Under today's skies, you will find yourself benefitting from your old contacts. There is a possibility of receiving good news in the evening. You might invest money to expand your business. It is advisable to try to adapt to the changing lifestyle and remain focused on your work at hand.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)-

Today, you might end up finalising some business contracts. Under today's skies, students will receive excellent results in higher education. There are chances of promotion for people associated with politics.

The possibility of your boss seeking your opinion before making crucial decisions cannot be ruled out. Expect the arrival of guests this Wednesday.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)-

Under Wednesday's skies, you need to tread carefully at the workplace, and also when it comes to legal matters. Avoid confrontations with your partner. Try to retain trust in your marital life. Refrain from starting any new work today. There's a possibility of conflict among colleagues.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)-

For Leos, it's time to reap the benefits of their previous efforts. Under today's lunar influence, students will get success in their endeavours. It's a great time for those hoping to get permission for a love marriage. Also, family planning will be on the cards for newlyweds. The universe is perfectly aligned to reward with timely execution of your plans, today. It's a good time to apply an innovative approach in business.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)-

You will find your colleagues exceptionally helpful this Wednesday.

The cosmic energy is aligned in a way that you will receive favorable decisions in property disputes. Also, the lunar influence will have a positive effect on people associated with pharma businesses. Chest and lung ailments might trouble you. Seek doctor's advice for any health problems immediately. A word of caution for working professionals- be careful of your opponents at the workplace.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)-

For Libras, today the Moon brings in great opportunities in business. You will find yourself inclined towards meditation and yogic practices. Meeting with wise people is on the cards. Refrain from making decisions hastily. You will find yourself spending a wonderful time with your partner. Avoid having junk food this Wednesday. Acidity and heartburn might trouble you.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)-

Today, Scorpios will enjoy tremendous popularity. The universe will bless you with a luxurious lifestyle today. Buying a new vehicle is on the cards. Having a calm mind and willingness to solve issues will help you maintain peace at home. There is a possibility of conflict in the family towards the evening. You will spend quality time with your partner this evening. Your contribution to social work will fetch you happiness.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)-

The cosmic energy is aligned in such a manner that you will experience a huge surge of confidence. Romance is in the cards. The possibility of a lovely time with old friends cannot be ruled out. The lunar influence might bring in profits in business with the help of associates.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)-

Under today's skies, you might feel lethargic. Avoid making hasty decisions. The possibility of wrong decisions based on misinformation or confusion must be taken into account.

Avoid starting the day on a negative note. Increased work pressure might exhaust and frustrate you. It is advisable to practice yoga and pranayam.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)-

The universe is aligned to fetch you huge gains in business. Also, your love life will be very fulfilling under today's sky. The possibility of a new job for job seekers cannot be ruled out. Seek advice from experienced people as it will prove beneficial today. The Moon's influence will have a very positive effect on your personality. People will be drawn towards you. Finances look great this Wednesday.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)-

Today's lunar influence might cause a rise in self-confidence but it is advisable to be realistic and not go overboard. Overconfidence might ruin your work this Wednesday. You might feel a little scattered today.

Avoid making decisions in a hurry. Don't splurge on unnecessary items today. Avoid confrontations and fights with family members on monetary issues. Refrain from long-distance travel. You might have to attend a social gathering despite your unwillingness.

