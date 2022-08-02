Horoscope for 2 August: Check how the stars are aligned for you under Tuesday’s skies

People associated with import-export business might have a chance to expand their business. There will be success in government-related work today.

Those who are unemployed might get a new job today. For some, the circumstances in the business will remain in their favour. Check what your stars say for Tuesday, 2 August:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): There will be success in research-based work today. Aries are advised to be careful of hidden enemies. People may backstab you. Your charming personality will make you immensely popular at work. Always keep your budget in mind. Sore throat and fever may trouble you this Tuesday.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will be dedicated to your job. Intimacy will increase between you and your romantic partner. You could discuss some important issues with your friends in the evening. People will take your advice very seriously. You could meet wise people today. Some will perform brilliantly at the workplace.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): New projects may be delayed and not give you the success you want. Your mental state will be a little negative. Do not doubt your well-wishers. Do not waste your energy today. You might face some financial problems under Tuesday's skies. You might while away your time in fruitless tasks.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your dominance will increase in your family. You will get a chance to showcase your talent this Tuesday. Your business trip will be productive. Do not engage waste your time in unplanned endeavours. You will have a pleasant time while performing some creative tasks. Your marriage will remain full of affection and love.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You might get to know some new business acquaintances better. Students who are pursuing designing courses might get a job. Do not interfere in others’ work. Some relatives may arrive at your home. Those associated with import-export business might get a good chance to expand their firm.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Those who are unemployed might get a new job soon. You might attend some auspicious ceremonies. Investors may show interest in funding your business. Your hindered work will restart again. Students will perform brilliantly in studies.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Today, you will seem less enthusiastic about your professional endeavours. Your relationships with your near and dear ones may suffer. You should diligently focus on your work today. Do not pay much importance to the advice of other people. The day is not favourable for expressing your romantic feelings as you might be mocked.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You might get promoted. The hindrances coming in your marriage will go away. Some will receive love and respect from their life partner and kids. You will greatly influence others. There will be success in government-related work today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): There will be excellent profits if you are in the raw materials business. There will be a festive atmosphere in your family. You will be determined to achieve your goals. You might purchase some precious items today. You might have ideological conflicts with some close friends.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Take care of the health of your parents. Your personal problems will be solved. The execution of some difficult tasks will keep you in high spirits. Acidity and gas-related problems may trouble you this Tuesday. You will receive appreciation today. Your productivity will increase in the office.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): People will not appreciate your kindness. Your family events may get postponed for some reason. Take care of your life partner’s health. Do not let anyone provoke you. The day might not be very favourable. You may get angry with your subordinates today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): A wish of yours may get fulfilled in the coming weeks. Consult your elders before starting any big project. You will enjoy material comforts and luxuries this Tuesday. Your self-confidence will remain high. The circumstances at the business will remain in your favour.