Horoscope for 2 April: Here's what the universe has in store for you this Saturday

Your daily horoscope for 2 April is here! This Saturday, few zodiac signs might receive some delightful news from their close friends or family members. Those into business will witness a hike in income in the coming days.

Some will reap the rewards of hard work, while others might develop an emotional bond with someone special. Check what the universe has in store for this Saturday:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April):

Students will achieve excellent results in their exams today. Some of you will get new employment opportunities that you have been waiting for. Aries are advised to never make any decisions in over-excitement. Under Saturday’s skies, all your work will be completed on time. In the evening, you might receive some delightful news either from close friends or family.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

Under today’s skies, you need to keep a check on your expenses. Avoid making any new changes in your lifestyle as it will wreak your budget. The day will begin on a positive note for you this Saturday. Do not make any decision in an emotional frame of mind. Some of you might be worried about your life partner’s career and health.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June):

Those involved in business will witness a hike in their income. Under Saturday’s skies, you will get rid of all the obstacles that had halted the execution of your plans. Some of you will reap the rewards of your hard work soon. You might develop an emotional bond with someone today. You will receive the full support of your friends under today's skies.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July):

Young professionals will make important career decisions today. Due to work pressure, you will not be able to fully enjoy any of your hobbies. A feeling of emptiness and a sense of missing someone may overwhelm you today. Some of you will be worried about your self-esteem. Parents will be content with their children’s behaviour under Saturday’s skies. There are chances that you may recover money from debtors.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August):

Do not share your opinions on every matter. Today, some uninvited guests may arrive at your home. An important task may get ruined due to your hasty nature today. There might be some irregularities at the workplace due to communication and management problems.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September):

Today, you will have a hectic schedule at the workplace. Also, your respect and reputation will increase among co-workers. Virgos are advised not to be careless about their health. As the day begins, you might have to travel for some important work, but only venture out if necessary.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October):

Disputes related to fixed and movable assets, will be resolved today. Some of you will remain busy with religious activities under Saturday’s skies. Your self-confidence will remain high at the workplace. Few of you might get upset due to some unnecessary issues, so keep your mind calm.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November):

Students are advised to remain focused on their studies this Saturday. Today will be a favourable day for financial gains and income. Under Saturday’s skies, you will dominate your opponents at work. Those involved in business might sign some big corporate deals today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

Sagittarians are directed to remain careful while lending and borrowing money. Some of you might complain about lower back pain. Some people might see huge returns due to earlier investments. Some parents might get upset with their kids today. Your mind will be agitated today due to your increasing workload and stress.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

At the workplace, don’t expect much from others. Completing your tasks as per your expectations will keep you satisfied and happy. Some of you might buy gifts for your family members today. Try not to conduct any important meetings today.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

Many of your pending tasks will be completed smoothly under Saturday skies. You might discuss some important matters with your parents. Few of you might think about doing something new and innovative in your business. Your boss will rely on you a lot due to your good work and nature. You will be inclined to do something creative this weekend.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

You might be under stress regarding your business today. So, try to perform yoga and pranayama on a regular basis. You might face some issues in your personal life under Saturday’s skies. Many Pisceans will also spend quality time with their life partner today.

