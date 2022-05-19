Horoscope for 19 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Thursday

Some zodiac signs may have to change their approach to business. Many people will reap the benefits of past efforts under Thursday's skies. Workload might increase for few today

Here is your horoscope for today. On 19 May, some zodiac signs will reap the rewards of their past efforts. The day is going to be favourable for students pursuing higher education. People involved in real estate might earn huge profits this Thursday.

Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Love and affection will increase in your romantic relationship. Those into business are advised to pay keen attention to the quality of their products and services. No matter how bad the day gets, try to remain positive and calm in every situation. Your old acquaintances will benefit you today.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): Those who are diabetic are advised not to be careless about their medicines. Some might face indigestion and mouth sores, so better keep a check on your diet. At the workplace, complete your tasks with due responsibility so that you get appreciated for your work. You might face some sudden hurdles and impediments at the workplace under Thursday’s skies. There might be betrayal in love relationship for a few.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): There might be sudden changes in your workplace that will be appreciated by all. Today, you will reap the rewards of past efforts. Your financial troubles will be a matter of concern for you under Thursday’s skies. Some of you might have to adopt a new approach to business. You will receive great support from your colleagues. The income of retailers may increase in the coming days.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Today, you might need to help some relative of yours. There will be a lot of running around today as a lot of pending work will need your attention. Your tasks will be completed before time with the help of a few colleagues. You might get new job opportunities in the coming weeks. You should listen and take some advice from your life partner because it will greatly benefit you.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Leos are advised not to trust anyone blindly. You might have to complete some important office work on short notice. You will receive immense blessings from elderly family members today. The day is going to be favourable for students pursuing higher education. The behaviour of your friends may upset you under Thursday’s skies.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): Your interest and curiosity will increase in social affairs today. Love and affection will increase in your personal relationships. You will be stressed due to your extra workload today. People will try to use you to their advantage through their sweet-talking. You should limit your expenses and look into saving money. Some of you will be worried about your position in the workplace.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): You might think of purchasing a new house or property soon. Healthcare workers will be honoured for their hard work and dedication. Few complications coming in financial matters will be resolved quickly. There will be peace and prosperity in your family under Thursday’s skies. Your managers will be highly dependent on you for all challenges they face. Your acquaintance with prominent people will strengthen today.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): You might complain of burning or itching in the eyes. Few of you may propose to your partner today. People associated with small-scale industries may face some problems. Students will be very attentive and serious about their studies. Do not choose the wrong path to promote your self-interest. Some personal problems may greatly upset you today.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): Today, you will give enough time to your love relationship. You might think about purchasing a new house or vehicle soon. Real estate traders may earn huge profits today. You will enjoy some quality time with your family and loved ones. You will try to rectify your small mistakes under today's skies. You will be able to solve your doubts about a few important tasks.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): You will find it difficult to focus on your household chores today. Stay away from intoxicating substances. Avoid making big investments in the stock market now. Constipation and gas-related problems may increase for some so be careful.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): You will slowly resolve some hindered issues today. Your influence will increase in society. There might be sudden financial gains in the business sector. Spending time with your good friends will keep you happy and delighted. Some might inherit ancestral property in the coming weeks.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): People associated with software development may get new job opportunities. You will make good use of your time this Thursday and complete your unfinished tasks. People will take inspiration from you. There will be profits in insurance and commission-based work. You might be concerned about your physical appearance and fitness.

