Horoscope for 19 April: Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you on Tuesday?

Under Tuesday's skies, most zodiac signs will either be worried about their health or will be looking after their health. While some might get good opportunities to earn handsome profits.

Check your daily horoscope here:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April) - Aries might have to face consequences because of their carelessness towards their health. It is advisable to not lend money to anyone today without any plausible reason, as this can hamper your relationship. You must follow all rules and regulations. Don’t believe in unfounded rumours. You might struggle with stress and depression. Don’t rely on your colleagues.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - You will be able to quickly complete your long pending work. You will also get some good financial gains from partnership-based businesses. You must restrain from imposing your desire on others. You and your partner will thoroughly enjoy your married life. Some of your family problems may also get resolved today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - Your workplace atmosphere will remain favourable for you. Geminis will be paying attention to their health and fitness. Your work methodology and plans will be appreciated by others today. Geminis should work with team spirit at their workplaces. You should avoid bringing up topics that can end up in arguments. You might also share your feelings with your well-wishers.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - Cancerians might take part in religious activities today. You will also work rigorously on your business expansion project. Cancerians should avoid overexerting themselves. The day is not favourable for making important decisions. Cancerian students will be focused on their studies today. You will have to perform some important work despite having your own set of problems to deal with.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August) - Leos should avoid having unnecessary thoughts today. Your financial problems will increase due to sudden expenses. You might be troubled today because of the stomach and gas-related problems. Leos are advised to drink plenty of water today. You will remain busy with your household chores. Traders and merchants will be worried about their businesses.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September)- You will get a chance to work with new people. You might be able to achieve excellent results in competitive exams. People associated with politics will get big success in their endeavours. Your life partner will boost your morale. Keep your thought process clear and unambiguous. Don’t spend more than your budget.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October) - People suffering from kidney-related ailments should take care of their health. Your obstinate behaviour may upset your family members. You might face inconvenience during the business trip. Stay away from negative people. Develop a better understanding and harmony with your family members.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November) - Scorpions will see significant growth in their relationships with prominent people. Scorpions will also be able to achieve their goals easily. Your work efficiency will increase today. The daily routine of Scorpions will be improved. You might also get some excellent job opportunities. You will see an increase in love and affection in your personal relationships.

Sagittarius: ( 23 November - 21 December) - You might be constantly overwhelmed because of negative thoughts. It is advisable to take proper sleep today. You might also see yourself getting emotional about your relationship with your partner. Your business expenses will exceed your revenue. You must pay attention to your health and fitness.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January) - You will be able to execute your plans on time. You will develop strong acquaintances at the workplace. New clients might join your business. Your personality will improve. You might plan to go on a trip. Unmarried people's marriages might get fixed today.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February) - You might get some new responsibilities. You will spend quality time with your partner. You might be a little worried about your business. Remain careful about your financial undertakings. There might be huge profits in the import-export business.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March) - You might enjoy a movie or a web series with your family today. Your boss will remain happy with your performance. You will help others a lot. Be nice and understanding to your children. People associated with literature may get honoured. You might receive job offers from a big company.

