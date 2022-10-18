Here’s what’s in store for you. Under Tuesday’s skies. Aries should take out time for their hobbies. Taurus will be blessed with positive energy. Geminis should listen to their heart. Cancerians must take out time for meditation. The good vibes will allow Leos to genuinely connect with others. Virgos’ revenue sources will be upgraded. Scorpios are advised to set boundaries with themselves and others. Those looking to tie the knot will come across good alliances. A small trip is on the cards for Capricorn. Pisces should be focused on achieving their goals in life. Check what’s in store for you this Tuesday, 18 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Under Tuesday’s skies, your heart and mind will be in sync. The day is all about acknowledging what you desire the most in life. The vibes will fuel your creativity, so be sure to carve out some time for your hobbies. A recent conflict with a close friend or family member will finally settle down.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will be blessed with positive energy today. You will enjoy every moment at work and at home. You may plan on spending some time on house renovation. Do not have high expectations from people. Do not get involved in any battles that aren’t yours to fight. Open your heart to others.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Do not be afraid to listen to your heart today. Direct your focus towards people and situations that bring you fulfillment. The vibes will amplify your popularity in your social circle. Your creative spirit will manifest, so be sure to keep a pen and paper handy. Be open to critically examining your close relationships.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Take some time to acknowledge and appreciate your inner strength this Tuesday. Opportunities to calm your soul will also come into play. Take out time for meditation or exercise. Connecting with others is crucial but not as important as taking some time out for yourself.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Today’s cosmic climate will bless you with an extra dash of charm. It is a perfect day to pitch ideas, make deals, sign projects, and meet new people. Good vibes will allow you to genuinely connect with others more easily. Those who are unmarried will come across good alliances.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your hard work around the office will pay off. Dressing up to impress your superiors will also help you make headway in your career. Your revenue sources will be upgraded.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Couples who are going to tie the knot will be excited about their wedding. Do not feel guilty about prioritising your health over anything else. The good vibes today will help you to make serious headway in your goals. The day is perfect for building up your network of contacts, as well as your social media pages.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Show yourself some extra love. It is important that you understand where changes must be made before getting into any relationships or situations you’re not thrilled about. Do not be afraid to set important boundaries with yourself and others.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your peers will shower a lot of love on you this Tuesday. At the workplace, do not draw attention to yourself. Do not ask for a raise or make any power plays. It is a good time to reach out to your support network. You will enjoy some romantic moments with your partner, bringing harmony to your life.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You’ll feel on top of your to-do list and be successful in all your ventures today. It is a good day to plan out where you want to take your future. Disputes in business will end. Job seekers will hear good news this Tuesday. A small trip is on the cards.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The day is perfect for taking action towards your goals, but make sure you’re willing to work for your dreams. Do not feel shy if you need some guidance or assistance from elders or friends. You will be in the mood for love. You should be careful about starting any new business project.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Do not run away from your own responsibilities. The investments you made in the past will give you good returns. Health-related problems involving children will be solved. You should be focused on achieving your goals.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.