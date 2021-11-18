Horoscope for 18 November: Find out what is in store for you today

For Virgos it is all about taking things slow and observing the things around them. For Taureans this Thursday will be all about being vulnerable and showing their flaws proudly

This Thursday, zodiac signs are learning new lessons in the journey of life.

For Virgos it is all about taking things slow and observing the things around them. For Taureans this Thursday will be all about being vulnerable and showing their flaws proudly.

Libra will be preparing for major transformations and Sagittarius will be manifesting a better life.

ARIES (21 March to 19 April) Changes ahead

This Thursday you might feel overwhelmed with the wave of changes and information that will wash over you. Be prepared to adjust your settings to the external factors controlling your work or personal life. There will be more work for you to complete and even though it may sound hectic it will eventually work in your favour. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like a purple this Thursday. Your sign is ruled by Mars so the numbers 1, 8 as well as letters A,L,E will bring you luck.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May) Be vulnerable

People who know you may not know how lonely you have been feeling lately. It may seem like an arduous task to explain what you feel to everyone. However, you must open up to someone you trust and believe will understand your mental state. For other Taureans, this Thursday may encourage you to breathe fresh life into your self-expression and embark on a travel or an educational plan. Your zodiac sign is ruled by Venus subtle colours like pastel blue will enhance your luck. This Thursday, the numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V and U will be your guide.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June) Seeking solitude

Your usual social and chatty nature may take a back seat this Thursday as you drift away into a sea of self-reflection. For some this state of mind will encourage you to get creative and pull inspiration from anything that inspires you. However, beware of intensifying tiredness and lower boundaries. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Thursday.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June) Embrace your feelings

If you have been bottling up your feelings for quite some time now, then today will be the day it will overpower you and come out stronger. For some this will work in favour especially if they are in a romantic relationship. Some of you will experience a fresh life into your relationship story, making it shine bright. Some will tap into a well of inspiration and apply it towards their own creative projects. The ruling planet for the zodiac sign is the Moon so wear a coral shade colour this Thursday. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring guide you to luck

LEO (23 July 23- 22August) Feeling under-appreciated

This Thursday for some of you the desire to feel secure, and a part of the herd, to feel grounded will grow. Some of you will crave for a relationship grounded firmly. This can bring up a lot of emotions around feeling overextended and under-appreciated, around your relationship to reciprocity. This could be with friends or a particular person. Your lucky colour this Thursday will be mustard yellow as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September) Take it slow

Being a working bee that you are, you often miss out the beauty that lies when you move slowly and purposefully, with respect for the body you travel in and the places you travel through. You will realise that there is a great deal of information that can be gathered when you let your observant nature take control. Whatever you learn through this process, you must give it time to take its full form and present you with the bigger picture. Your lucky colour this Thursday is emerald green because your ruling planet is Mercury. This Thursday, focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October)

Embracing transformation

You are going through or will soon go through a big transformation in your life. What it should mean for you is for you to decide. It may seem intimidating as you face this change but be grateful to your past which has brought you here and be grateful for your present for it is prepared to embrace the future. Your zodiac sign is ruled by Venus, so wearing beige colour and choosing the numbers 2 and 7 and letters R and T will help your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November) Ignore the self-doubting perception

Today you may find yourself at a vulnerable spot where the opinions of others who do not know you so well will affect you. You may be known for your fierce nature but you also have a sensitive heart. So do not let opinions of others affect you, for they do not understand you truly. Trust yourself. The colour mustard yellow will be lucky for you, since Mars rules your zodiac sign. The letters N and Y and the numbers 1 and 8 will bring you support this Thursday.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December) Looking for deeper meaning

Today you will find yourself pursuing a life that will provide you with the ability to ask deeper questions. You will also be looking for space outside that life to get the answers you seek. Considering your inquisitive nature and the conviction with which you pursue these goals, it may even come true. Brace yourselves for some new revelations. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter making your lucky colour fuschia this Thursday. The letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9 and 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January) Learning to receive

For someone who has always been the provider or the one who helped others, receiving the same can be a bit of a challenge. This Thursday you may experience something like this. You will be on the receiving end of a kind gesture which may overwhelm you. But be grateful and be open to accept help. Brown is lucky for you as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while the numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February) Learn to say no

Refusing a request that takes a toll on you may seem like a massive task for you. But this Thursday an incident will teach you that saying no sometimes is good for your own self. You have to start saying no before you feel indebted, before you feel as if you owe someone something when you have no business owing them anything. The colour cinnamon red is lucky for you since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. For luck, use the numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S this Thursday.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March) Relationships require effort

If you are in a romantic relationship, there is a lesson to be learnt this Thursday. If you have a significant other who wants to grow with you and is willing to invest the effort of working through conflict, you should be grateful and do the same. However, if you find your partner to be the opposite it is time to let them go. Do yourself a favour and save your heart for a better person or just yourself. The planet Neptune rules your zodiac sign and the colour fluorescent pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9 and 12, and letters D, C, J, and T to help your upcoming endeavours.