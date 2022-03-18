Horoscope for 18 March: Check what the universe has in store for you this Holi

Remember to try and do your best to stay on track and finish any tasks that need attention

The daily horoscope for you is here! Rise and shine as it’s the festival of colours and everyone is in a happy mood. Under Friday’s skies, keep an open mind for better opportunities as it can bring in huge gains.

On 18 March, some will be able to complete their long-hindered work under today's skies. Others will enjoy sumptuous food and drink amid family and friends this Friday. Remember to try and do your best to stay on track and finish any tasks that need attention. Read your horoscope here:

Aries (21 March – 19 April):

Despite being a little dissatisfied with your career, you will still perform all your tasks with dedication. Under Friday’s skies, some might plan a romantic outing with your partner. It would also be better to spend some alone to recharge yourself before the weekend. You will make an effort to complete all your pending tasks.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

Some of you will be able to complete your long-hindered work today. People in private jobs may apply for long leave in the coming days. The day will be favourable for students in terms of better career opportunities. Some might take some special interest in sports and fine arts.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June):

Geminis are advised to take care as some skin infection may trouble you today. Do not disrespect the feelings of your life partner under any circumstances. There are high chances of sudden expenses under Friday’s skies. Your reputation will increase among your family and friends today.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July):

You will dominate your opponents in the workplace today. There will be a surge in business sales in the coming weeks. You will take time out to study philosophical topics as well as increase your newly-formed interest in spirituality. Charitable work will give you peace and contentment. Today, you might reconnect with close friends and relatives.

Leo (23 July 23- 23 August):

Under Friday’s skies, there is a chance some of you might get some negative news today. Many might feel under the weather, so keep track of your health. Choose your words carefully while communicating to avoid unnecessary disputes. It is advisable for you to pay special attention to your family today.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September):

It is advisable for you to postpone all your important work until the next day so that they can get completed according to your expectations. Many involved in business will be able to benefit from their past experiences. You will be proud of your life partner and their choices today.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

Today, your opponents may spread false rumours against you but that should not stop you from reaching your goal in life. A sudden increase in household expenditures may disturb your budget. You might discuss new projects with your friends to seek their guidance. Maintain cordial relationships with your neighbours and try to sort out differences, if any arise. Your social and professional connections will improve under Friday's skies.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

People associated with politics may get promoted to a higher position today. High-ranking officers will be happy with your progress in the workplace. Some of you might propose to your partner today. Many will reap the rewards of their past efforts in business. There will be a festive atmosphere in your family this Friday. You might be able to recover your money from debtors under Friday’s skies.

Sagittarius (22 November 22- 21 December):

You will be lucky regarding financial matters today. Pay attention to the needs and comfort of your family members especially elderly people. Many of you will enjoy the day with your friends and close relatives, which will leave you energised. You will make plans about purchasing a new house or an automobile in the coming weeks.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January):

Try to be keep an open minded regarding your career options. You will be interested in religious activities today, as it will keep you relaxed and calm. Some might plan to go on a pilgrimage soon. People will trust you a lot for your endearing nature and personality. Remember to share your feelings with your life partner if any problem arises in your life.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February):

Some might come down with cold and cough due to change in weather. People will try to cause hindrances in your work but that should not distract you from your tasks. Your financial situation will leave you dissatisfied today. You will be stressed due to some long-hindered work. Your daily routine will be chaotic due to increased work pressure.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March):

Any decisions you take today will benefit you in the future. Your arbitration skills will help you in resolving any disputes that will come your way today. You will be nostalgic about your friends under Friday’s skies. Many will engage in charitable activities under today's skies. Your business will grow in the coming days, bringing you huge profits.

