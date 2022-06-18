Horoscope for 18 June: Here's what the stars have in store for you this Saturday

Students will perform brilliantly in their studies and those looking to get married will find their perfect match. For a few zodiac signs, this Saturday will be an energetic and busy one with many social and cultural activities planned.

For a few zodiac signs, this Saturday will be an energetic and busy one with many social and cultural activities planned. Check your horoscope for today, 18 June:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Those who are seeking to get married might get marriage proposals today. You might make some new efforts to change your lifestyle. Your long-hindered work will easily get completed today with the help of others. You will dominate your rivals at the work place. Few workplace impediments will go fade away soon.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Students will perform brilliantly in studies and cultural activities. Maintain a disciplined daily routine today. Few of you will have to work hard at the office. You will get rid of all professional problems soon. Avoid getting angry and giving impulsive reaction to people; rather stay calm and composed. Intimacy will increase in your love relationship this Saturday. Working professionals are likely to get transferred to their preferred location.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Arrival of some unexpected guests may cause some inconvenience to you and your family. You will have great understanding with your life partner. Take care of your health as few can be down with fever and headache. Your work will be done as per your expectations today. It wouldn’t be wise to interfere in matters related to others.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might start a new business in the coming weeks. You will be temperamental and moody this Saturday. You will spend a huge amount of money on some auspicious event taking place in the family. You will remain energetic and active today. The day is favourable for investing in property and land purchase. Family relationships will strengthen with time. You will receive support and blessings from elders.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Government-related work will get completed easily. New income sources will be generated soon. Your mood will remain good right from the morning. You will do some philosophical contemplation under Saturday’s skies. You will courageously face challenges at the workplace.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): There might be mistrust in your romantic relationship. Your family may conduct a religious ceremony in a couple of days. You will participate in some serious discussion today. Try to overcome your bad habits soon. You will have an extra workload at the office. You might complain of burning in stomach so drink enough of water.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might plan a vacation with your children soon. You will be worried about your financial stability. Don’t do anything in haste rather think twice before making a decision. Keep a restraint on your language while speaking to others. You will receive good support from your family members. Today, you will not be in a mood to follow anyone’s command.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will enjoy your marital relationship this Saturday. The health of women will remain good today. You might plan to go on a vacation with family or friends. You will be nice and loving to your life partner. Your advice will greatly help others to complete their challenging tasks. You will achieve your targets on time.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your health will remain good under Saturday’s skies. There are chances of a foreign trip in the coming weeks. At the workplace, your colleagues will support you. Don’t compromise with your principles. High-rank officers will help you emotionally and socially.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will be worried about your children’s career. People might level false allegations or charges against you. There will be peace and prosperity in your family this Saturday. You should work with courage and patience when it comes to important planning. It would be good to share your problems with your life partner.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You should stay away from negative people and their thoughts. Try not to show off, but remain moderate in your behaviour. You might feel sad and gloomy today. Make efforts to strengthen your immune system by eating and drinking right. Take care of your life partner’s health.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will spend a lot time collecting new information for research work. You will actively participate in social activities and events. Couples in love will be very attracted to each other under Saturday’s skies. You will be under a lot of work pressure today. There will be success in higher education.

