Check your horoscope for 18 August. Love and romance are in the air. Some will get good marriage proposals.

Check what the universe holds for you on 18 August! Taurus should be careful regarding their health. Geminis will get into a new romantic relationship. Leos could face some problems at the office. Cancerians might start working on some new projects or assignments. Investments in new projects will be profitable for Aquarius. Pisces will recover outstanding money from debtors. Those into business will see huge profits and good deals. Some are advised to avoid getting into arguments. A few zodiac signs may go out shopping with the family. Others are advised to listen to their parents. Check your horoscope for this Thursday, 18 August:

Aries (21 March - 19 April): Romance will increase in your marital relationship this Thursday. You will be happy despite the extra workload at the office. There will be a change in your outlook. The day is favourable for paying off your old debts. Your financial condition will remain good. You will enjoy sumptuous food today.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): You might get jealous of others. Avoid involving yourself in arguments. Some people may misinterpret your words. An increase in your expenses will make it difficult to save money. You should be careful about your health.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): You might get into a new love relationship. Students will achieve excellent success in their careers. You should carefully exercise your rights. Some hindered government-related work may restart. You will live up to the expectations of your boss. You may go shopping with your family today.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Your morale and self-confidence will increase. Ensure that you are able to maintain a balance between personal life and professional life. You might start working on a few new projects. Do not get careless about your health. You might buy gifts for your family. Your past investments will give you good returns.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You may face some problems at the office today. Some will get an opportunity to showcase their talent. You should be nice and generous to your relatives. Your daily routine might be chaotic this Thursday. You should take good care of your life partner’s health. Avoid going on unnecessary journeys.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Some important work may be left unfinished. Past negative incidents may trouble you. People who are close to you might betray you. You will be able to solve your personal problems. Some people will try to take the wrong advantage of your generosity. You may complain of cervical pain today.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): New partners may join your business. Your acquaintances with prominent people will get stronger. You will solve your problems. People will be pleased with your behaviour. You will be loving and dedicated to your family. Your hindered work will gather momentum this Thursday.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): You will spend money on auspicious ceremonies. Some may complain of constipation. Those in business will have a hectic day. Think carefully before sharing your personal matters with others. You should take good care of your mother. You will be irritable today.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Your family will encourage you. Your interest in literature will increase. Some might get good marriage proposals. Elderly people might have some health issues. The day is not favourable for starting any new task.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): The atmosphere, at work as well as home, will remain favourable for you. You will get rid of money problems. Children will remain busy with their studies. You should listen to your inner voice before making decisions. Prepare yourself for change. You might go to visit some tourist destinations.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): Your life partner may give you good advice, so consider it thoughtfully. You will be calm and stress-free today. Those who are unemployed may get a call for an interview. Investing in new projects will be profitable. There are chances of promotion or transfer in the job. Do not underestimate your opponents.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): You might have arguments with someone over a trivial matter. You will have to work diligently in order to achieve your goals. You could achieve something important. Do not eat leftover food as you might suffer from indigestion. You may get back money from debtors.

