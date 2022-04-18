Horoscope for 18 April: Here's what the stars have in store for you under Monday's skies

Some of the zodiac signs are likely to get a promotion and their day will begin on a positive note

Here's your daily horoscope. On 18 April, some of the zodiac signs are likely to get a promotion and their day will begin on a positive note. Businesses of certain people will bloom, whereas others might have to be cautious about their health. Investing money or spending unnecessarily might not turn out to be well for some zodiac signs this Monday.

Here is what the stars have in store for you on 18 April:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April) - A new income source might be generated for people of this zodiac sign today. You might also get a big order with help from an acquaintance. Your day will begin on a positive note today. You might get promoted at your job. Aries will feel intense love for their life partner today. Your projects may get hindered due to a lack of time under today's skies.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - Your boss will be happy with your performance. You might go on a long drive with your love partner. Those associated with politics may get promoted to higher positions. Some people will plan to start a home-based business. You might consider making some changes at the workplace under Monday's skies.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - Geminis will be happy because their kids will perform well in their studies. You might have ideological conflicts with your mother. Avoid borrowing money this Monday. The day is not favourable for making critical business deals. Students will achieve great results in their exams. You might have conversations with like-minded people and increase your reputation as a social butterfly.

Cancer: ( 21 June - 22 July) - Some might have a headache due to the hot weather. You will get excellent success in the academic field. Don’t miss the chance to benefit from government schemes. Try to lead a simple lifestyle today. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments this Monday. You will feel bored at home today.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August) - Your friends and loved ones will be very fond of you. Your family may do planning about an upcoming auspicious event. Leos will find themselves indulging in activities that will make them feel happy and content. Many of you will be dedicated to your new work. You might find some secrets today.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September) - Your reputation will increase in society. You might take an interest in creative activities. Your vivacity and liveliness will reflect in your speech, attracting others to you. You will have to work extra hard in your business under today's skies. Don’t make money-related promises to anyone.

Libra : (23 September - 22 October) - You will make sincere efforts to grow your business. Your hard work and efforts will be appreciated a lot by people. You might restart your hindered projects. You will productively use social media today. You will get success if you are searching for a new job.

Scorpio: (23 October -22 November) - Today, management professionals might face some problems. Avoid going on a long-distance journey. Your reputation may suffer due to your bad company. You might have conflicts with your life partner. You might be a little upset about your love relationship.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December) - The problems coming in your job will be solved. Today, you will do something that will earn you a lot of appreciation. Try to remain flexible and accommodating under today's skies. You must learn from your mistakes before it is too late. Your friendship with some old acquaintances will strengthen. Don’t spend more than your budget.

Capricorn: (22 December -19 January) - Don’t get too emotional to end up making unnecessary expenses. Guests may arrive at your home this Monday. People associated with politics will be honoured. You will take a great interest in social activities. You might meet high-ranking officers under today's skies.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February) - Students pursuing technical education may get opportunities for higher studies abroad. Religious and spiritual thoughts will greatly influence you. Youngsters will be sincere about their careers. Remain focused at your workplace. Lending and borrowing money might lead to disputes.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March) - Changing weather conditions may adversely affect your health. Regularly perform yoga and exercise. Blood pressure and diabetes patients should not get stressed. Your love partner may cheat on you. You might be worried about your children under Monday's skies. Don’t start any new work today.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.