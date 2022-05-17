Horoscope for 17 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Tuesday

Few working professionals will get to learn a lot in their jobs while others will think of changing their careers. Merchants might be able to sell their old stock, while lawyers will achieve name and fame in society

Here is your daily horoscope for today. On 17 May, a few zodiac signs will see new income sources generated soon. Few working professionals will get to learn a lot in their jobs while others will think of changing their careers.

Merchants might be able to sell their old stock, while lawyers will achieve name and fame in society. Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Avoid quarrelling with your family members and, try to be more considerate today. Stay from fire and electric equipment under Tuesday’s skies. Remain careful about your father’s health. Some important work may get hindered due to budgeting so keep a check on that. However, you will need to be very thoughtful today at work as well as at home. Don’t start any new work/task as the time is not right.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): The day is quite favourable for starting a new business. Some of you will enjoy a sumptuous dinner at home with your family. You will have an excellent day at the office today. Few of you might repay old loans today. New income sources will be generated soon that will help you grow faster. Working professionals will get to learn a lot in their jobs.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Merchants are in favour today and they might be able to sell their old stock. Your friends will help you with some important household work. People will appreciate your talent and ability in learning new skills and perform well. The day will be favourable for people associated with online trading. Geminis are advised to not waste time on unnecessary activities.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): You might implement new plans today that will bring benefits at the professional level. There are high chances of ideological conflicts with a close friend. You should avoid getting into unnecessary fights and arguments, it will only ruin your character. There will be love and faithfulness in your marital relationship today. Few of you will find a solution to your family problems.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): People might disrespect your feelings today but that should not lower your spirits. You will be able to earn profits in the business only with hard work. Your business relationships will improve in the coming days. Some of you might have a direct clash with your opponents, so be alert. Lawyers will achieve name and fame in society thus improving their standards. Many of you might be worried about your future.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): You might think about making a career move in the coming weeks. You might plan to purchase a new house or property soon. Maintain a cordial relationship with your life partner. You will get excellent outcomes from the hard work that you perform today. People will have immense faith in your capabilities looking at your dedication. Your family may plan to conduct some religious ceremony soon.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): You might end up spoiling your work today in over-excitement so try to be as calm as possible. You might have some arguments with your family members under Tuesday’s skies. You should perform your work without any fear of being judged or criticised. You will spend quality time with your childhood friends making it all nostalgic for you. Pharmacists and chemists will earn good profits today. You might have to spend money on social activities so be careful about how the expenditure goes.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): Your colleagues at work will encourage you today. Your marital relationship will become affectionate and strong with time. Students might go abroad to pursue higher education for better career opportunities. You will work on strategies today to increase your business revenue and will also be able to recover business losses soon.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): People might ridicule your mistakes so try to learn from it by not committing it again. Few technical glitches may hinder your business operations today. If you’re travelling abroad or around the country, it would be better to postpone the journey for the time being. Do not share your secrets with anyone rather work on your plans more. You might have to face some troubles at the workplace.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): The impediments coming to your higher education will go away under Tuesday’s skies. People will admire your eloquence in motivating them to do better in life. The textile business will grow significantly bringing better growth and result. Some of you will spend the day in the company of wise people. You will make judicious decisions in the business that will fetch the good profit. Your relationship and bond will strengthen with your near and dear ones.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): You will earn expected profits in the import-export business. You will try to improve your social reputation by having more friends. There would be good profits in commodity trading under Tuesday’s skies. Those who are unemployed will get a new job soon. People might force you to agree with them or do their bidding, so be careful. Maintain a cordial relationship with your father and take his blessings too.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): The disputes surrounding your ancestral property might resolve soon. You might have to borrow money for some urgent work today. High-rank officers will appreciate you wholeheartedly for keeping up the good work. Avoid eating outside as the unhygienic food may cause health issues.

