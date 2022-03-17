Horoscope for 17 March: Here's what the universe has planned for you this Thursday

Do your best to stay on track, but don't put extra pressure on yourself to finish any tasks that don't have to be completed by the end of the day.

The daily horoscope for you is here! Rise and shine, so the day may bring some happiness into your life. Keep an open mind to bigger and better opportunities, gain confidence, and most importantly, remain calm.

Some might feel a little overwhelming today because of your to-do list, as the Virgo moon squares off with expansive Jupiter. Do your best to stay on track, but don't put extra pressure on yourself to finish any tasks that don't have to be completed by the end of the day.

Read all the way through to get detailed information about your horoscope for 17 March:

Aries (21 March – 19 April):