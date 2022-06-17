Horoscope for 17 June: Here's what the stars have in store for you this Friday

For some, religious contemplation and meditation are on the cards. Others are advised to take enough rest. People associated with healthcare industry will have a favourable day

For a few zodiac signs, religious contemplation and meditation are on the cards. Others are advised to take enough rest today.

Check your horoscope for today, 17 June (Friday):

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Aries are advised not to trust strangers. You will be able to resolve your entangled matters today. You will be happy with your job and the recognition you are gaining at your work place. Your family members will be very supportive of you in all things. The day is quite favourable for financial matters.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): The day is favourable for religious contemplation and meditation. You should spend time with your children today. Your government-related work may get hindered due to some reason. The words of your life partner may hurt you today. Students will be concerned about their higher education. Some important work at the office may be hinder this Friday.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Some of you might study or read philosophical topics today. Take care of your mother’s health as she needs some special attention. Geminis are advised to take enough rest during the weekend. Some people might try to provoke you but stay calm and positive in life. Many of you will be concerned about your reputation at the workplace. Your work will be done as per your expectations.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your married life will remain pleasurable under Friday’s skies. You might develop new relationships at work and in personal life. There are chances of big business deals coming your way. You might receive a prestigious award or honour in a few days. Mental stress will reduce in your life. You will be happy to receive some positive results of your hard work.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Leo’s are advised to be polite and respectful to others. You will frankly share your opinions on social issues today. You will face challenges with courage and determination. Choose your words wisely while speaking with others. Young couples will give a lot of time to their relationship. There will be success in government-related work.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The day is favourable for people associated with healthcare industry. You should remain polite and humble in all situations and circumstances. You will be worried about your financial condition. You will have to take extra workload today. You might purchase a new vehicle in the coming days. You might make effort to fix your mistakes done in the past.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): The hindrances coming in your children’s marriage will go away soon. You will remain happy and content under Friday’s skies. The tension in your marital relationship will resolve. Do not take big risks or decisions in the business. Some might oppose your idea today but that should not stop you from proving yourself. Do not be selfish.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): A sudden surge in business sales will strengthen your financial condition. You might share your feelings with your partner today. Your father will praise you for all the hard work and dedication you put in. You might purchase new household items this Friday. You will have a clear and positive thought process.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will have to maintain transparency in your business operations. Working professionals may get promoted under Friday’s skies. There will be a positive change in your life that will help you grow. You will have cordial relationships with high-rank officers, who will support you at all times. Your communication skills will be appreciated.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You might start working on a new project soon. You will be inclined to artistic activities and events. There will be profits in partnership-based business. Love and faithfulness will increase in your marital relationship. Misunderstandings will resolve in love relationship. You will spend quality time with your friends.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): The reputation of politicians might decrease in the coming days. Those who are preparing for competitive exams might struggle with a lack of focus. Take care of your life partner’s health. You will find a solution to some dilemma or confusion this Friday. Remain careful while purchasing expensive items.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Today, you will have excessive workload at office. Your boss may give you an important responsibility. Your family members will be happy with you. Stay away from extramarital affairs. You will receive support from prominent people that will help you grow and learn new things in life. There might be profits in the stock market today.

