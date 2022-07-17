Horoscope for 17 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Sunday

The day is going to be favourable for those belonging to the pharmaceutical industry as their income may increase. Some people may disagree with their family members while others may get a nod for their love marriage

The day is going to be favourable for those belonging to the pharmaceutical industry as their income may increase. Some people may disagree with their family members while others may get a nod for their love marriage. Some zodiac signs may work hard till their task is completed. Others might be down with viral infections.

Check what the universe has in store for you today, 17 July.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Do a thorough inspection of the property if you are planning to purchase a new house. You might face ideological conflicts with your colleagues. Students will be distracted in their studies. Indigestion and gas-related problems may cause trouble to you. Your decisions should be your top priority. You may see an increase in your income .

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Luck will be in your favour. You will concentrate on your studies. Your elders will support you. You might be sharing your feelings with your elder siblings. You may be down with cold and flu. You may make a contribution to the welfare of society along with your work.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You might decide to do something big and significant in your career. Your relationship with your parents will continue to be cordial. Avoid trusting strangers much. You hardwork will get you good rewards. Make sure that your thought process remains positive.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): People linked to politics should remain careful today. Save some money for your future. You may come down because of viral infections. You will get tired. You might disagree with your family members. Don’t brag about your achievements in front of other people.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Husband and wife should respect each other’s feelings. You may get a nod for your love marriage. Be transparent in partnership-based work. You will be sincerely performing religious activities. Your stalled work may restart.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will engage more in social activities. You will be actively using social media. You will be having discussions with your friends. Income of people linked with the pharmaceutical industry will increase. Today is a good time for resolving disputes. You will not take rest until you are done with your work.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Disputes related to ancestral property will resolve. Your expenditure will outgrow your earnings. People will try to entice you to do something. Don’t spend extra money. Your love partner will get upset with you. Have a positive thought process.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Try not to make any new investments. You should listen to your heart. You may face arguments in your marital relationship. Those who are suffering from migraine should not go out in the sun. You might face some shortage of essential items. You might plan to buy a new vehicle.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): There will be growth in business related to marketing. Do not get careless about your daily routine. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments. Make proper accounts of your expenses. You will be enjoying fun-filled time with your family. Do not depend too much on others. Your family will be happy.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You might be repaying your old debts today. You will be participating in some big business meeting. You will fulfil your responsibilities efficiently. Do not get into unnecessary arguments with anyone. You will do good in work that you are passionate about.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will be happy and relieved as you will be solving some long-standing problem. You may get delightful news from your friends. You will be getting profits in the business. You will get to spend quality time with your family. Your self-confidence will rise. There will be growth in your import-export business.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will be weak today. Try to be secretive about your plans. Be careful while driving. Don’t pay attention to unnecessary things. Sales in your business may decline. Avoid immoral activities.

