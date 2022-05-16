Horoscope for 16 May: Check out what the universe has in store for you this Monday

Here is your daily horoscope for today. On 16 May, a few zodiac signs will have a tiring day at work while others are advised to engage in fruitful tasks. Some are directed to engage in acts of kindness and it will nurture and help you grow better.

This is for all zodiac signs, when you take time out for your family keep all electronic devices away. Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Under Monday's skies, the cosmic climate will bless you with spiritual support. A harsh opposition between Luna and Mercury can bring confusion for you today. Rather than stressing out about how to move ahead, allow yourself to enjoy the day without the pressure of making major decisions in life.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): This morning you’ll feel a sense of relief, as the cosmic climate will give you an opportunity to prove yourself today. A helping hand from Jupiter will bring a little sparkle to your life, especially if you take time out and meditate before work. Also, mysterious energy will fill the evening making you happy and delighted.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): As the Sagittarius moon and Jupiter connect today, it will create a buzz within your social circle. Under Monday’s skies, your charm and popularity will be lucky; hence, benefitting you immensely. As the day proceeds, it would be better to focus on your work rather than socialization.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Today, you will stay motivated within your daily tasks, creating a sense of satisfaction each time you cross an item off your to-do list. Try not to get too carried away by this elevated energy, as you could end up making a few mistakes in the process.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Before starting or initiating any task, try to get a clear idea or research in your mind. The cosmic climate today will bring a rush of creative energy into your life that will help you grow and learn better. Towards the end of the day, artistic inspiration will flow making it a great evening to work on any passion projects.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): Today, you will be in a nurturing and optimistic mood that will keep you active throughout. Furthermore, a sweet connection between Luna and Jupiter will inspire you to adore/pamper your partner. Try not to engage in acts of kindness, if you have any expectations attached to them.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): Dear Libras, the cosmic climate (when the moon makes its way into Sagittarius forming a connection to Jupiter) will help you to elevate your charm at the workplace and in your personal life. But if things don’t go your way, do not feel low or uninspired, rather try to work on the issue.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): Eating healthy and sticking to your normal routine will bring you a sense of comfort and stability today. Under Monday’s skies, you will see good financial opportunities that will make it a good time to challenge yourself at work. Try not to be harsh on others and also not to offend anyone with unsolicited advice.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): Good vibes will flow today, forming a supportive connection with your ruling planet that will make you more confident. Avoid disagreements with your special someone if you can, as it can create conflicts.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): Today, you will be in a mood to just relax and stay home. The vibes around you will keep you in a nurturing yet introspective mood that will be perfect for practicing self-care or indulging in deep meditation. Those who will have lots to do at work will have plenty of time to embrace quietness and solitude too. Try to keep your phones away and spend more time with family.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): Under Monday’s skies, you will indulge yourself in a number of activities that will bring a rise to your social life. Furthermore, the positive vibes around you will bring you a perfect way of gaining traction on social media. Do not involve yourself too much with work or your phone, do spend some time with family too.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): Those looking for better career opportunities will have a fruitful day today. The cosmic climate will help everything to work in your favour. Those facing problems at home are advised to address the problem in a mature and diplomatic manner. Towards the evening, there are chances to reconnect with your optimism.

