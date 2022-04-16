Horoscope for 16 April: Check out what the universe has in store for you under Saturday’s skies

Today few zodiacs will participate in activities that will unleash their creativity, while some will be blessed with love and harmony

Your daily horoscope for today is here! On 16 April, few zodiac signs will participate in activities that will unleash their creativity. Love and harmony will increase for many, while others may see their financial conditions improving.

The day is going to be favourable for people into commission-related work and retail business. Read more to know what the universe has in store for you on 16 April:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April):

You might spend some quality time with your love partner today. Few of you will take interest in charitable activities and events. Love and harmony will increase in your family under Saturday’s skies. Your past investments in insurance policies might fetch you good returns soon. You might get new projects or contracts at the workplace. Aries are advised not to use harsh language or words on others.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

Those who love to cook might try some new recipes today. There are high chances of arguments or rifts between couples. For some, their authority will increase at the workplace. A major project may get completed today. Parents will have to unwillingly accept their children’s demands under Saturday’s skies.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June):

Today, you will participate in activities that will unleash your social and creative potential. Try to maintain a friendly relationship with your life partner. Students might be distracted from their studies today. Some of you may come down with viral infections, so be cautious about your health. There will be extra workload at the office under Saturday’s skies. Avoid making sudden changes in your daily routine as it can have an effect on your health.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July):

Cancerians are advised to exercise regularly for better health and fitness. Those planning to quit or change their job profile, might soon get a new opportunity. You will be happy with the surge in business sales and productivity. In the coming days, your financial condition will improve. Some of you will do things that you are really passionate about.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August):

You should overcome all your bad habits soon. Your long-hindered work might get completed today. Few of you will show keen interest in learning about new technologies. People associated with software and networking might get some big projects shortly. You might have some disputes with your life partner under Saturday’s skies. You might have to share your savings with someone who urgently needs help.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September):

Under Saturday’s skies, you will try to make changes in your lifestyle. Many will actively pursue their business goals for better future and growth. Those into retail business will see an increase in revenue. Some of you might start new work today. Your family will plan to conduct an auspicious ceremony in the coming days. Don’t make the mistake of underestimating your opponents at work, as well as in your personal life.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October):

Today, you will spend a large amount of cash to purchase something expensive. Your rivals might start supporting you at work. There might be some problems in your family business, but you will soon resolve them with your own efforts. Libras are advised not to repeat actions that always lead to losses.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November):

You will have a hectic schedule at work today. All your work will be completed on time and as per your expectations. The day is going to be favourable for completing finance and commission-related work. Your family members will be happy and satisfied with you. Those in love might go on a date with their partner.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

Today, you will get significant help from high-ranking officers. All your workplace problems will be solved soon. Some might go on a business trip today. Those into business might plan to extend their potential under Saturday’s skies. People who are unemployed might get a job in the coming days. You might visit a religious destination this Saturday.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

Under today’s skies, you will be curious to acquire new knowledge and skills. You might win legal disputes, but you need to be patient. Your love relationship will suffer from a lack of trust that might lead to bigger problems and issues.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

Today, your luck will not favour you at work or at home. Some of you might have to face false allegations, so be prepared. Aquarians are advised to be nice and polite to others. For some, ongoing work may get suddenly hindered today.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

Do not get jealous of your friends who are doing better than you, rather work hard and be focused in life. Under Saturday’s skies, you might receive good job offers from abroad. After some initial hindrances, your government-related work will eventually be completed today. Pisceans are advised to use their time productively. There are high chances of discord in your family today.

