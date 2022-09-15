Marriage and travel are on the cards for a few. Children will focus on their studies.

Here’s how the stars are lined up for you today! Working professionals will see better paychecks. Taurus will complete all their work on time. Geminis will attract people with their charm and attitude. Leos will gain recognition at work. Virgos will wake up feeling active and energetic. Marriage as well as travel is on the cards for a few zodiac signs. Aquarius is advised to keep their professional and personal lives balanced. Pisces will have a blissful day with family. Others will make new friends. Check what your stars have to say for you this Thursday, 15 September:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Opportunities for financial growth may manifest for you today. Working professionals will see bigger paychecks. You will be in a social mood at work. Ask your colleagues and friends thoughtful questions, in order to improve the bonds that tie you. Your good luck will help you discover new routes toward your goals.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Today you will take your spirituality to a new level. Today is a great time to embrace morning meditation before work. You will have a calm and composed mind. All your work will be completed on time. Ignore gossip and do not be a part of it too. Be focused and strong-minded.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will be in a pensive mood this Thursday. It is the perfect time to evolve from a negative pattern to empowering yourself. The stars aligned today will elevate your energy levels and confidence. People will be more susceptible to your charms and willing to work with you.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Today is a great time to embrace supportive and healthy love. Those in love will express their affection/feelings to their partner. Married couples will have a romantic day. Do not get emotional about small reasons. Platonic relationships can transform into something deeper this Thursday.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Try to get an early and efficient start around the office today. You will gain some recognition at work, though you will need to put in lots of effort to receive it. By the end of the day, you will spend quality time with friends. Look for ways to broaden your interactive horizons.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will wake up feeling active and energetic. Take time out for your partner. Look for creative ways to improve your professional life. Better opportunities are on the way. Marriage and travel are on the cards for a few.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will get immense support from family and loved ones. It is a good time to pursue your dreams. Speak when needed. Take time out for charity and social events. You will make new friends today.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Profound developments may manifest within your love life. Open and honest communication can help elevate your relationships to the next level. So, do not be afraid to showcase transparency and vulnerability to your partner. Make small goals and try to accomplish them one by one.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Try to take a moment and organise your space in the office. It will provide you with a distinct sense of empowerment. Try to stick with a plan because any changes in your routine will create problems.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Under Thursday’s skies, you will feel powerful at work. You will get closer to your goal but do not start cheering until you are there. Remember to cut out some time for self-care. Children will focus on their studies.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Open your heart to the idea of change and let go of any negativity. Do not let your emotional feelings ruin your day. Keep professional and personal life balanced. Avoid social media for some time. Spend time with children.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Do not be afraid to exchange inspirational talks with your friends. Such conversations will elevate your confidence to the next level. Your appearance matters a lot today, so dress right for the job you want. You will have a blissful day with your family.