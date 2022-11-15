Read to know what your day looks like under Tuesday’s skies. Aries should believe in themselves. Taurus should take time out for meditation. They should also be vocal about their feelings. Geminis could find love today. Cancerians should practice self-care by prioritising health and wellness. They must also stay focused and positive on the professional front. Libras must maintain their intake of nutritious food. Pisces should spend some time in nature. Check what the day holds for you on 15 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Believe in yourself, especially while recommitting to your goals. Give yourself a pep talk when you need to increase your self-esteem. Do not be impatient for progress, but remember to put your best foot forward. Property dealings and financial matters will align in your favour today.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Watch out for rocky vibes, it could leave you feeling overworked. Take time out for meditation, it will heal your mind and soul. A proficient job offer is around the corner for some people. Be vocal about your feelings, especially with your loved ones.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Supporting your friends will elevate your confidence and will allow you to feel good about yourself. The day is perfect for finding love. Devote your free time to learning new skills.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Get a little strict with yourself, when it concerns your health. Come up with ways to save money. Practice self-care by prioritising health and wellness. Under Tuesday’s skies, there are possibilities of reconnecting with people you haven’t met in a long time. Stay focussed and positive about your work.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You might get good news regarding property issues. Frustration may brew within your love life this Tuesday. Find opportunities to make someone smile. Also, try to perform acts of kindness in your daily life.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will wake up feeling more sensitive than usual. Be sure to nurture your heart, mind and soul before you start the day. Work-related frustrations could occur; so be organised and focussed. Choose your friends wisely. Rather than shopping unnecessarily, concentrate on saving money.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Today is a good day to sign deals and take up new projects. Travel is on the cards for many. Indulge in some nutritious food. Do not skip out on your gym training today. Try to stay calm and patient when things do not go your way.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Watch out for tension at home. Work on your family matters with utmost care and understanding. On the health and work front, things will be good today. There will be increased understanding between you and our partner.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Try to resolve misunderstandings in the family. Be kind to others; you never know the problems they are facing. Open up to your partner when you face problems, it will help you handle the matter in a better way.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Give yourself space to accept and release any grief that has been weighing you down. Face your fears to become strong and confident. Watch out for tension and disharmony in your romantic life.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Try not to cut yourself off from opportunities that come your way. Work on the things that you have always wanted to do but kept aside. Embrace newness and be ready to adapt to changes. Work on your health and diet.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Embrace the beauty that surrounds you. Avoid electronic gadgets and spend time in nature. Watch your stress levels and try not to get wrapped up in any unnecessary conflicts. Continue the hard work and good results will follow.

