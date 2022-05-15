Horoscope for 15 May: Check out what the universe has in store for you this Sunday

Under Sunday's skies, some zodiacs might receive an outstanding payment while others are advised not to waste time on unnecessary activities

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today, you might spend extravagantly on material comfort and luxury. Those into business will see good profits and results. Some of you might go and watch a movie with your family. Under Sunday’s skies, your family may accept your love marriage. Aries are advised to avoid wasting time on unnecessary activities.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): You will be admired greatly by a few people because of your habit of consulting everyone before making any decision. You might participate in some charitable activities today. You will execute all your tasks with a proper strategy and planning that will help you grow better. Your family will support you in all endeavours. The excessive workload at home and office may trouble you today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): The behaviour of your children might upset you under Sunday’s skies. Your family will be very happy with you for your smart choices and thinking. Kindly, pay attention to the problems of your loved ones as some of them need immediate attention. Few of you will be distracted at the workplace today. Also, multitasking will increase your stress and anxiety level.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): You should avoid making new changes at the workplace, as it will not help you grow. Your lack of self-confidence may spoil your work today. Don’t pay much heed to minor issues as it will get solved with time, rather look for better opportunities. Try to stay away from false pride, it will not bring you happiness. There are high chances of property disputes in the coming weeks. Engineering students will perform brilliantly in their studies.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Your domination will increase in society making you popular among the general crowd. You might try something new and innovative in your business. Students will follow a new timetable for their studies. You will take great interest in the latest research trends. Your life partner will have a profound influence on your life. Some of you might be worried about your father’s health.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): You might receive your outstanding payment today. Your business revenue may increase in the coming days. Your leadership skills will improve making you good at your work. People will appreciate your work methodology as it will help all to do their work faster and better. Stay away from people who incite you to give extreme reactions.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): Your learning experiences of the past will benefit you today. You will try to acquire some new skills under Sunday’s skies. The day is going to be favourable for people associated with administrative and government services. The emotional support of your life partner will keep you delighted and calm. You will work with new enthusiasm and a mindset coming your way.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): Try to avoid making hasty decisions as it can result in negative outcomes. Do not misuse your money on unnecessary things. Some strange and unusual thoughts will overwhelm your mind today. Your mind will be filled with negative thoughts about high-rank officers who are not supportive of you. Take care of your health as sometimes your body needs lots of rest and care.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): Under Sunday’s skies, you might think about purchasing new clothes and jewellery. The hindrances coming in your marriage will go away soon. You will plan a vacation with your friends in the coming days. You will spend enough time with your family despite a hectic schedule. You will have the blessings of high-rank officers, who will be your guide throughout. Your skills will considerably improve making you more confident.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): Your performance will be greatly appreciated at the workplace. You will inherit ancestral property after a small dispute that will fall in your favour. The day is going to favourable if you are searching for a new job. You will have a positive thought process under Sunday’s skies. You might boldly share your opinions on social issues. The entire day will remain favourable for you.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): Women will find household chores dull and monotonous today. Try to avoid experimenting in the business as it might not bring you much profit. Remain careful of your hidden enemies. Keep a restraint on your temper no matter what the situation is. There will be benefits from marketing-related activities. You might visit some relatives on vacation soon.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): Today, your mind will be overwhelmed with some unwanted thoughts. Don’t use harsh words for anyone. Pay attention to the hygiene and quality of your food as health can be affected. Perform exercise regularly for better health and mindset.

