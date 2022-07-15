Horoscope for 15 July: Here’s what the stars have in store for you this Friday

There will be good career opportunities for people in software programming and development. For some, new career paths may emerge

Here is what the day holds for you. A few zodiac signs will be able to recover outstanding money from debtors. Those involved in business will see an increase in revenue. Few working professionals might get promoted soon while others could see a hike in salary.

There will be good career opportunities for people in software programming and development. For some, new career paths may emerge. Check your horoscope for today, 15 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Under Friday’s skies, there will be an improvement in your business situation. Peace and prosperity in be maintained in your family life. Do not get involved in old disputes. You might recover some lost belonging that was once close to your heart. You might start new projects or assignments soon. You will get some delightful news from your in-laws.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You might have to bear the disapproval of high-rank officers. Be alert when engaging in business activities. You might be able to recover outstanding money from debtors today. You might do some deep research on religious topics. Your family will be proud of you and your life choices.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You might experience a headache due to change in weather conditions this Friday. Some important work may get hindered due to technical reasons. Avoid being lazy and careless. You should seriously consider the advice of your loved ones. Your marital relationship will suffer from lack of trust and conviction. Overall, the day will be full of struggles for you.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): The day is going to be favourable if you are planning to appear for job interviews. Your daily business revenue will increase under Friday’s skies. Few working professionals may get promoted while others will see rise in salary. Today, your work will be successful if you put in a little effort. You will finish most of your tasks due to your dedication and stubbornness. Your mind will be occupied with doubts about your career prospects.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your family may approve of your love relationship today. There will be good career opportunities in software programming and development. You may change your perspective towards life under today's skies. You will maintain an affectionate and understanding relationship with your life partner. Try to be nice and respectful towards others.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Students might achieve excellent results in competitive exams. Your family members will be happy with your decisions and choices today. You will complete all your office work on time. The circumstances will be in your favour this Friday. You will prefer to spend some quality time with your friends and close ones. Your colleagues may try to humiliate you at work.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Some unexpected guests may arrive at your home today. Couples may have quarrels today. Your reputation will increase at the work place. Your household expenses may increase due to demands by family members.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will spend money on fun and entertainment options today. Try to solve your problems with a calm and peaceful approach. Scorpios are advised to make good use of their time. Marriage-related talks could be initiated for an unmarried family member. You will socialise with prominent people, thus improving your reputation.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your rivals might conspire against you, so be cautious. Stress levels will increase in your professional life. You might think about purchasing a new property or make a big investment. You should make efforts to overcome your bad habits. Spicy and fried food may cause constipation and migraine related problems, so keep a check on what you eat.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will be able to recover some outstanding money from debtors today. You might soon find the solution to your current problems. You should try to complete all your work with patience. The support of your life partner in your work will boost your enthusiasm. Your career might move in a new direction that will provide you with better opportunities.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Employees may be displeased with their managers today. Your advice and opinion may greatly help others at work. There are chances of ancestral property related disputes in the family. You will be aggressive and irritable today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Many of you will pay extra attention to your appearance and grooming. You will get a chance to achieve your dreams. There will be a new spark in your marital relationship. You will be enthusiastic about some new work coming your way but remember not to perform multiple tasks simultaneously.