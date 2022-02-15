Horoscope for 15 February: Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you this Tuesday?

Small tip for the day, most of the zodiac signs need to forego all inhibitions and welcome a new day with enthusiasm and zeal. Check your horoscope for 15 February

The horoscope for you is here! Under Tuesday’s skies, some zodiac signs are advised to stay away from controversies. Many students will get positive results in higher education exams.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

Today you will take great care of your family members. There may be a slight slowdown in ancestral business under Tuesday’s skies. Remember to ensure transparency in work related to partnership or else growth can be hindered. Don’t trust anyone blindly this Monday. Stay away from controversies as it will only stress you out.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

Under Tuesday’s skies, your income will increase. Students will get good results in studies and online examinations. Today is a very good day for people involved in small businesses. Closeness will increase in love relationships, making your bonding stronger. The day is great for the people associated with the field of journalism. Some of you will spend good time with siblings.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June):

Useless thoughts will plague your mind today. You may get some negative news about a loved one. Don't occupy yourself with useless tasks as it can only lead to valuable time being lost. Some of you will be worried about your image and reputation this Tuesday. Don’t promise anything to anyone today. Health will remain a bit down due to changes in the weather conditions.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): You will get success if you complete all your tasks in a dedicated manner. Foreign travel will be beneficial for you. An important business deal can happen in the coming days. You will get guidance from seniors at work today.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August):

Take time out and pay attention to the quality of your work. Some of you will be sensitive about love relationships. Always try to maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Some may face gas and indigestion issues under Tuesday's skies. Unknown fears may prevail in the mind, keeping you away from meeting people. There is a possibility of loss in legal matters.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

Those in love can make preparations for their wedding, as marriage is on the cards. You may have to attend an important meeting today. Work related to finance will be good for growth and progress. Most of you will be satisfied with your work today. With time and experience, some of you will become emotionally stronger.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

Today, you will share your thoughts with your spouse and ask for their opinion. Today's routine will be quite balanced. Sick people in your family will see an improvement in their condition. Some of you will spend money on maintaining your lifestyle. People will benefit greatly from your advice today. Some of you can get a promotion at your job, so keep your fingers crossed.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

Your personality will improve a lot in the coming days. Don’t forget to take blessings of elderly people when doing any important work or task. Long distance travel is a possibility under Tuesday’s skies. Students will get excellent results in higher education or in any upcoming exam. Any work you have been strategising about for a long time can be completed today. You will participate in religious programs that will bring peace and prosperity in your life.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

Do not trust unfamiliar people too much, as many of them will not be truthful. Under Tuesday’s skies, most of you will have a packed schedule. You may be disturbed by the behaviour of colleagues in the workplace. Cough and cold may be a problem owing to weather change. Household expenses will increase due to increased demands and wants in your family. There may be trouble in marital relations.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

Marketing related activities will be beneficial today. Married life will be very romantic under Tuesday's skies. Family atmosphere will be sweet and peaceful today. You may get some good news in the evening, concerning either your professional or personal life. Your cooperative and friendly behaviour towards people will be appreciated by others.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Too much kindness can ruin things, so try to keep your generosity in check. Some of you will have to work overtime due to demands from higher officials. However, too much work may cause your health to deteriorate. There can be huge financial gains in the business of gold and silver jewellery. Do not share household matters with outsiders as people may judge you for your opinion.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

There can be some confusion in the matters of love affairs. Maintain vitality in your dealings, especially those concerning business. Parents will be happy with the progress of their children. Those who are waiting to get married will get proposals soon. If you are planning to change jobs, then you will get success in all fields. Pisces are advised to always read any documents carefully before signing them.

