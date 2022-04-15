Horoscope for 15 April: Check what the universe has in store for you under Friday’s skies

The day is set to be fruitful for working professionals. While a few zodiac signs will see huge profits in business, others will finalise big deals and contracts

Your daily horoscope for today is here! On 15 April, few zodiac signs will see huge profits in business while others will finalise big deals and contracts. The day is going to be favourable for people in commission-related work.

Read more to know what the universe has in store for you this Friday:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April):

The day will be favourable for completing all your pending work. Students will achieve positive results in competitive exams. Aries are advised not to interfere in others’ matters. Some of you might face problems at the workplace this Friday. Try not to make any hasty and emotional decisions today. Few of you might get rid of legal hurdles and issues.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

Do not impose your ideas and opinions on others. Your family might conduct an auspicious ceremony in the coming days. Your love life will be romantic under Friday’s skies. Do not run or shirk responsibilities at work and home. Everything will fall into place in your professional life. You will find yourself taking a greater interest in religious thoughts and activities.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June):

Keep a check on all your expenses. Carefully consider the advice and suggestions of your family members. Ego can strain your marital relationship today, so discuss any important matter with your life partner and sort it out soon.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July):

Today, you might have to go on an unexpected journey. You will be able to complete all your work on time under Friday’s skies. Some of you might buy a present for your life partner. Profits in business will be better than your expectations today. You will have cordial relationships with your siblings and family members.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August):

People involved in artistic fields will get new platforms to showcase their talent soon. Under Friday’s skies, you will get rid of all your financial problems. Some of you might discuss serious matters with your family. Try to avoid spicy and heavy food as it might cause acidity and gas-related problems. There might be huge profits in textile-based business.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September):

Your married life will remain pleasurable and relaxing today. Few of you might plan to go on a dinner date with your life partner. You might participate in some public meeting that will boost your confidence. Few might have to take some tough and important business decisions today. Also, business losses will decrease significantly in the coming weeks.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October):

It wouldn’t be wise to burden yourself with others’ work and responsibilities. You might face some problem due to the purchase of fake and useless products. Libras are advised to stay away from negative people and backstabbers today. Some of you will find it hard to focus on any work today. Friends and relatives who are working abroad might benefit many of you in some way or the other.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November):

You will have a hectic schedule under Friday’s skies. Despite the work schedule, you will complete all the task as per your expectations. The day is quite favourable for finalising finance and commission-related work. Your family members will be happy and satisfied with you in the endeavours you undertake today. Your business clients and customers will be happy with your service today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

You will be appreciated for your maturity and behaviour by family and close friends. Many of you will be able to articulate your thoughts effectively today. You might have to make some administrative changes at your workplace. The day might begin on a negative note, but that should not hinder your work. Some may set some new goals for career growth in the coming days.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

You will be sad for not getting expected results from your hard work. The marriage of a close family member may get fixed today. Disputes and misunderstandings with family members will be resolved under Friday's skies. Try to take out some time for yourself as it would be nice to do things that give you inner happiness.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

Today, you might be upset with the behaviour of your life partner. Do not let ego come in between your personal relationships. Those into business are advised to avoid finalizing any new deals today. It is not a good day for borrowing or lending money. Keep a check on your accounts, as there might be losses in the business due to your opponents.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

Today, you might recover outstanding money from debtors. Also, there might be huge profits in the business. There will be joy and happiness in your family under Friday’s skies. The day is quite favourable for finalising important deals and contracts. You will be happy and content today with work being completed on time.

