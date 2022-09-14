Romance is in the air. Don't be afraid to follow your dreams this Wednesday.

Here’s how the stars are lined up for you under Wednesday’s skies. For Aries, their lucky stars will help them achieve success. Taurus will wake up feeling optimistic. They are also advised to work toward their goals. Geminis are sure to impress people at work today. Cancerians will have a fruitful day as good vibes will surround them. Scorpios will feel romantic. Sagittarius are advised to stay away from gossip. Most of the zodiac signs should practice yoga or exercise daily. Check what your stars have to say for you this Wednesday, 14 September:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Today, you will want to indulge in a bit of luxury or comfort. Your financial future looks bright. Your lucky stars will align to help you achieve success. You will be in a romantic mood today. Students will want to pursue higher studies.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will wake up feeling optimistic about what the future holds for you. Taurus are advised to work towards the goals that they have set. An unexpected obstacle can make your life complicated, but you will be able to handle it with maturity. You will get closer to a very special person in your life.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Mistakes or events from the past could disturb your mind this morning. Remember to move ahead in life and let go of things. Take time out for religious events or gatherings. You are sure to impress everyone you meet.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Look for opportunities to grow in your field. The relationships you invest in now will remain a constant in your future. Your lack of communication skills will land you in trouble if you are not careful. Your day at work will be fruitful. Take care of your health.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Under Wednesday’s skies, good opportunities could come up in your professional life. Do not be afraid to assert your authority. Consider investing in your professional image – it will help you progress. Do not be a fake friend. Be true to yourself and others.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Remember to practice yoga or exercise daily. Avoid social media at home, rather spend time with loved ones. Open up to someone you feel close to. Working professionals will be admired for their work ethic.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Today, you will feel ready to step into the responsibilities that are required for you to move towards the future. Do not be hasty when making decisions or looking for results. Those who are single will meet someone special.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Scorpios will feel romantic. Scorpios are advised to not repeat dating mistakes from the past. Some will find it difficult to keep control of their emotions. The business will do well under Wednesday’s skies.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You must be focused and determined about your goals. Appreciate the small things that people do for you. Stay away from gossip.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): It is a good day to believe and work on your dreams. Give your best in all that you do. Your opinions will make you very popular. Travel is on the cards for a few. Those waiting to get married will tie the knot soon.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Take a moment and invest in your emotional health this morning. Practice meditations or positive mantras- it will boost your self-care routine. Try not to succumb to the blues. Nurture your mind and body. Be open to changes.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will come across new opportunities this Wednesday. Don’t limit yourself. Watch out for fights and arguments in a love relationship. Speak up for your dreams.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.