Horoscope for 14 February: Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you this Valentine’s Day?

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. A quick look at what the stars have in store for you.

As the Moon enters the Waxing Gibbous phase, the 12 days young Moon is in Leo today. The first day of the week which also marks Valentine's Day promises fresh opportunities for individuals.

Under Monday's skies, all the zodiac signs need to forego all inhibitions and welcome the day with enthusiasm.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)- Under the moon’s influence, today you will find yourself a little stressed about work. Nevertheless stay focussed on work. Refrain from acting as a mediator in disputes related to your relatives. Stay strong and calm even if there are troubles at the workplace or in your love life.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)- The universe has in store for you favourable results from your entrance exams. Also, you will be having a wonderful time with your spouse today. Possibility of experiencing a great support system at the workplace cannot be ruled out. The cosmic energy will guide you to get difficult tasks done smoothly. Trust your good behaviour to impress people.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June)- Under today's skies, you will find yourself a bit emotional in love-related matters. Take care of your mother's health this Monday. Refrain from confrontations with in-laws as well as your relatives. You will find an increase in your workload today. Don't ponder on negative thoughts.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)- Under Monday's skies, you will have a pleasant day. You may kick start any new work that you had planned earlier. It's a perfect time to resolve issues in an amicable way. The universe is aligned for you to get complete cooperation from your colleagues. It is advisable to plan an activity with your spouse; or simply ensure that you spend quality time with them. A party is on the cards for many newly married couples.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)- The cosmic energy is indicating you to take special care of your health. Eat food on time to prevent headache or sudden fall in blood pressure. You might be a little worried about your life partner. Be prepared to battle pressure that may arise out of the activities of jealous people. Avoid adopting significant modifications in your job.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)- Under today’s sky you might come across a prospective person for marriage. You will experience considerable stabilization in feelings and feel a lowered sense of urgency.

There are chances of huge profit in online business. You will find your confidence at its peak under the lunar influence. If you are in the field of media, it's a very auspicious day for you. The universe is blessing you with victory in work. Do maintain a work routine. Be mindful of the comfort of your family members.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)-For Libras, today the Moon brings in appreciation for your leadership qualities. Possibility of getting a promotion cannot be ruled out today. Your career-related woes will go away. It is best to spend quality time with your partner. Participating in family get-together or social events will be beneficial.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)-The cosmic energy is indicating that you are in for miscellaneous results today. People pursuing higher education will get a positive response. It is advisable to take care of your father's health. You will experience a harmonious married life. Take precautions while dealing with strangers. Adhere to honesty at all times.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)- Under the moon’s influence today, you might encounter sudden interruptions at work. It is best to stay away from the company of wrong people. Be careful of electronic equipment malfunctioning at home. Avoid showing off and working hastily. Keep your cool while dealing with financial matters with family members.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)- Under today's skies, you will fare very well at the workplace. Finances look great this Monday. Close friends will be completely supportive of all endeavours. There are chances of getting a new job soon. Marital life will be peaceful under Monday's skies. You can plan to gift something special to your loved one. Devote time to your health. You might face cervical problems.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)- The universe is aligned to give you with a wonderful time with your spouse. There is possibility of good news from your maternal side. You will enjoy a lovely time at home today. There might be some issues in the business this Monday. Possibility of buying something new is on the cards. Be careful while making financial transactions or applying for a loan.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)- Today's moon brings you the opportunity to prove your talent. Romance is in the air this Monday. You might go on a date this evening. People in higher positions will be very pleased with you. Students will get favourable results in their examinations.

