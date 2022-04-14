Horoscope for 14 April: Check what the stars have in store for you under Thursday’s skies

Read more to know what the universe has in store for you this Thursday:

Your daily horoscope for today is here! On 14 April, few zodiac signs are going to get good results in business. The day is going to be favourable for those involved the retail sector and media. Some working professionals might get promoted today, while others will see a rise in salary.

A tip for all zodiac sign: Do not pay much heed to others’ opinions and divert all your focus to work on your goals. Read more to know what the universe has in store for you this Thursday:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April):

Those facing hindrances in higher education will overcome their problems soon. Today, many of you will receive guidance from suitable people. Some will spend time in writing and contemplation, keeping their mind fully occupied. The day is going to be favorable for retail business. Try to maintain cordial relationships with your colleagues today.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

Making investments in the stock market will be profitable for you. Creative thoughts will dominate your mind under Thursday’s skies. Your family will be very happy with your habits and mature nature. The first half of the day might be monotonous but that should not disappoint you. Your reputation and credibility will increase at the workplace today.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June):

Geminis are advised to keep their plans secret for the time being. The day will be special for marketing and media professionals. Your family members might get upset with you over some issue today. Due to work pressure, your work will be completed at a slower pace. Property issues will be resolved in the coming days.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July):

Under Thursday’s skies, there are chances of new business deals that will result in good profits. Today, you will easily identify the root cause of your problems and will solve it soon. Cancerians are advised not to pay much heed to others’ opinions. Some working professionals may get promoted today while others will see a rise in salary.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August):

Today, you will be inclined to engage in charitable activities. Some of your habits may upset your family members today. Some of you might have to perform unexpected tasks at the office. Try to maintain a disciplined daily routine as it will keep you organised in life. Those who are employed, will have to work extra hours today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September):

Try to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. You will spend money on entertainment options today. Some long-standing problems will be solved in the coming days. Your authority will increase at the workplace under Thursday’s skies. Virgos are advised not to trust anyone easily. Try to remain careful about your lifestyle and expenses.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October):

Remain careful while lending and borrowing money today. Do not let the quality of your work deteriorate or weaken. Don’t be careless about your goals; always keep them in mind and work towards them. Your expenses are going to increase with your income, so keep a check on it.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November):

You might make some big decisions regarding your business today. You will be able to complete all your important work on time. Scorpios are advised to remain focused on their goals. Some of you will be inclined to take part in charitable activities under Thursday’s skies. Few of you might spend some money on the renovation of your home.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

Those in love will may decided to propose to their partners today. Some of you will be excited about your new business plans. You might go shopping today for an upcoming auspicious event. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant under Thursday’s skies. Children will get excellent career opportunities, that will help them in future.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

You should avoid making investments without proper strategy and planning. People suffering from kidney-related ailments should pay keen attention to their diet. Try to identify your capabilities and use them effectively at work. It would be difficult to implement new plans under Thursday’s skies. You will find it hard to recover money from debtors.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

Before doing any important work, take the blessings and advice of your parents. Do not force anyone to agree with your opinions under any circumstance. Your daily routine and schedule might be chaotic today. There might be some dispute about ancestral property in the coming days. It wouldn’t be wise to be careless about your health today.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

You will experience positivity in your marital relationship. Some people may get an increment in salary, while few working professionals may get promoted. The health of your family members will remain good under Thursday’s skies. All government-related work will be completed smoothly today.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.