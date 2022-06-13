Horoscope for 13 June: Here's what the stars have in store for you this Monday

The day might prove unfavourable for other people as they might be constantly worried about their health and self-respect

Under Monday's skies, the day will remain favourable for some zodiac signs as they will get rid of their fears and apprehensions. Those associated with the artistic field might get honoured.

However, the day might prove unfavourable for other people as they might be constantly worried about their health and self-respect. A few zodiac signs will also be disappointed as they won't get positive results in their work. Here's your horoscope for 13 June:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Aries should avoid sharing their problems with anyone. Blood pressure fluctuations may trouble you today. Consume a moderate diet and follow a disciplined daily routine. Avoid overthinking. You will be concerned about your self-respect. You might meet your old friends but that will not make you happy for some reason.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your life partner will be a true friend to you. You should share your feelings with them. Maintain your composure in every situation. Your family members will be happy with you under Monday's skies. You will be dedicated to your responsibilities. Presently, circumstances are in your favour.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will get rid of your fears and apprehensions. Geminis might plan to go on a pilgrimage. Your heart will be filled with love and respect for your life partner. You will be relieved to find a solution to some big problem. Your health will remain good. Your creativity will increase.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Construction work on your house will gather good momentum. You might face disappointment in love matters. People who are associated with artistic fields might get honoured. Seriously consider the advice of your friends. You might face some problems regarding your children under today's skies.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): You should remain sincere about your relationships. You will be disappointed as you won't get positive results in your work. Your self-confidence might decrease. The time is not favourable for starting new work. You might complain of burning in the chest and stomach due to acidity. Perform Yoga and Pranayama for better health.

Virgo: (24 August - 22 September): Today, you might plan to take leave for a few days and go on vacation. There might be huge profits in the online business. People will trust you completely. Those who are studying abroad might face some problems. You will be lucky in relationship matters.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): It will prove beneficial to seek guidance from experienced people. You might be worried about your older siblings. Don’t waste your time on unnecessary activities. Many important opportunities are waiting for you, so your carelessness may cost you heavily. The day is favourable for commission-based work.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Your business operations will run as per your expectations. This will also increase your self-confidence. Today, you will be in a very cheerful mood. You might have a long conversation with your friends. Your work efficiency will increase. You will spend quality time with your family.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You should take care of the health of your life partner. Stay away from intoxicating substances. You must take some time for your marital relationship. You will need to take an important decision suddenly. The day is not favourable for travelling. Your colleagues may disagree with you on some issues.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You should try to respect the feelings of your love partner. You might receive some delightful news post-noon. There might be huge profits in heavy industries. The health of ailing people will improve this Monday. You should make diligent efforts to achieve success in your work. You will have to spend money on the needs of your family.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Avoid giving unnecessary importance to others’ opinions. You will achieve your business goals on time. Aquarius will be proud of the success of their children. You might invest money in a new house or land property. Taking advice from your life partner will be beneficial for you.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Pisceans must not waste their time fantasising. Your work will be hindered many times before completion. Your enemies may suddenly start conspiring against you. Limit unnecessary expenses. Pisceans must try to be nice and polite to their neighbours. People might form wrong opinions about you.

