Leos will encounter love and spirituality in the morning. Virgos will focus on building their image today. Check how your stars look like on Monday, 12 September

Read what the day looks like for you today!

Check how your stars look on Monday, 12 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will be more serious about your role in this world and how you can make a positive impact in the society. The energy today is positive to help you build yourself up and make a way for achieving these goals. You may be required to rely on a few of your personal connections. Today’s evening will be a good time to lay low and implement boundaries.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will be getting messages of encouragement early in the morning. You will be paving way towards your professional ambitions. Towards the end of the day, you may allow yourself to not be so social and go deep within your psyche for searching for spiritual meaning and personal truths.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You may find it difficult to trust your intuition today. You will get mixed signals. A friend of yours will give you sound advice. It will be a great time to get in touch with your favourite companions. Try to avoid malicious characters.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Be careful about obsessive mental or behavioral patterns this morning. It will get difficult for you to control your chain of thought. Living in the present can help you to focus on the tasks in front of you. Things will lighten up as the day progresses. Be cautious of jealousy within your social sphere later tonight.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will encounter love and spirituality in the morning. These sweet vibes will make you focus on eternal bonds and commitments. You may later get lost in fantasies, making it significant for you to find ways to stay grounded to reality. Find ways to celebrate your connection with the universe later in the day. You may engage in a meditation session.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You will focus on building your image today. You may be unsure about how to get this transformation. You may feel that your plans are disorganized or uninspiring. However, these vibes will go away as the day continues to unfold. You may feel insecure in the evening.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may get preoccupied with your own thoughts. Luckily, you will internally feel good as long as you are in love and the things that make you unique. As the day continues to progress, your powers of persuasion will be active, making it a good time to push for your agenda.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): The people around you may be distracted and unbalanced today. Luckily, you will get an opportunity to stay connected and be in tune with yourself and the world around you. You will stay focused on your tasks for the day and honour what’s in your heart. Unfortunately, at night your mind will become overstimulated by the small steps that will ultimately take you to the bigger picture you envision for yourself.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You will still be in weekend mode. While it’s certainly fine to procrastinate. You should avoid trying to catch up with your coworkers around the water cooler. You will experience a playful vibe as the hours pass, and creative endeavors will also be receiving some support from the stars. You will lose your sense of security later in the day.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will get up with a sense of peace this morning. These vibes will bring a sense of stability in your heart. This will help you sort through your emotions properly. As the day passes you’ll be more comfortable with the idea of vulnerability. The vibe will get rocky later, making you grief about things.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You would want to use your voice today. The temptation to speak even louder will be real. You may want to take a step back and recalibrate your message. Luckily, your words will be more effective as the day continues to unfold, helping you to put your point across.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Keep a look on the insecurities and secretive behaviors within your love life in the morning. Though these vibes could put your companion in an odd headspace. Permit yourself to indulge in a small luxury before the day ends, as the stars motivate you to reap the rewards of your hard work. Consider walking a solitary path in the evening.

