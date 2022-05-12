Horoscope for 12 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Thursday

This is for all zodiac signs, always respect your boundaries in a love relationship. Check your horoscope for today here:

Here is your daily horoscope. On 12 May, a few zodiac signs will gain huge profits from property deals. Those associated with politics may face some challenging situations. The day is going to be favourable for financial projects and deals.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Those in the import-export business will see excellent profits soon. You might try to limit your expenses as your savings are getting hindered. Some of you may face office politics but that should not lower your goals in life. You will spend quality time with your close friends today. Aries are advised to think carefully before speaking.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): Students pursuing technical education may be worried about their careers. You might not be able to articulate your thoughts logically today. Avoid getting emotional about new love proposals. Few of you will regret some past mistakes and blunders. Taurians are advised to stay away from commission-based work.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): There will be huge profits from property deals under Thursday’s skies. A few of you might have some doubts regarding new business agreements and deals. Today, you should focus on your work only. Try not to get distracted. People associated with politics may face some challenging situations, as they will not be able to utilise their resources.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): The entire day is going to remain favourable for you. Misunderstandings and confusion will resolve in love relationships today. You will dedicatedly perform all your tasks, be it at work or home. Some of you will have some additional responsibilities at the workplace. Others might plan to invest money in a side business.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): The day might begin with some negative news. You will be worried about your father’s health. You will fail to meet the expectations of your loved ones which will make you low. The day is favourable for financial projects and assignments. Consumption of unhygienic food may cause stomach infection, so be careful. Remain cautious and alert while getting into new business partnerships.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): You will be happy and positive today completing all your work on time. Those who are looking for a new job will get good news soon. Those in business will get a chance to expand their organisation. You will achieve great success in competitive exams. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant under Thursday’s skies.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): The behaviour of your life partner may upset you today. Some old matters may cause headaches and stress, so take care. You might find some irregularities in your business accounts, so keep a check on the dealings. You should share your feelings with your friends and family. Do not give any unsolicited advice to anyone.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): Your eloquence and manner of speaking will greatly impress others. The day will be favourable for banking professionals who will have less stress at work. Your family may accept your love relationship today. All your tasks will get completed on time and with the best outcomes. Working professionals may get transferred to their preferred location while others will see a rise in salary. At the workplace, you will overpower your enemies.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): Try to remain flexible and understanding in professional as well as personal life. You should take advice from your life partner because their guidance will help you make huge profits in the business. The day will begin on a positive note for students and working professionals. For some, your rights will increase at the workplace. Always respect your boundaries in a love relationship.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): There will be work pressure on government officials today. Media professionals may get some challenging assignments under Thursday’s skies. Current weather conditions may cause health issues, so take care. Some might go on a vacation with friends in the coming days. Patients with high Blood pressure are advised to control their temper.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): You might face humiliation due to your bad company. Stay away from extramarital affairs as it will lead you to an unknown future. Fatigue and negativity might affect your well-being soon. Emotionally, you will be vulnerable so better to be strong and confident to challenge any situation. There might be an inconvenience due to the sudden journey.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): Those associated with the manufacturing sector may get some big orders. Children-related worries will be resolved soon. The hindrances coming in your marital relationship will get over today. Don’t react to controversial issues and it will only lead you to anxiety, stress, and depression.

