Horoscope for 12 March: Check out what the stars have in store for you this Saturday

The daily horoscope for you is right here! On 12 March, few zodiac signs will see tensions surrounding their married life, others may find the day to be fruitful and productive. Those planning on starting new business can go ahead as the day is right. Income of some private sector employees will increase, while others could get a promotion at work.

Here’s what the stars have in store for you on Saturday:

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

You will be interested in religious activities today, which will help you calm your mind. You might start a new business with your friends soon. There might be huge financial gains from social media under Saturday's skies. Some of you will aspire to attain a promotion at work. You will think about purchasing a new house in the coming weeks. Your seniors at work will be happy with you and your performance.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Today, keep a check on your diet as your health might be affected. There might be unnecessary stress regarding financial matters, so take care. The day is highly favourable for people associated with creative fields. The tensions surrounding your married life will get over soon. Try to give family and friends the love and emotional support they require amid your busy schedule.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

You will wake up in an active and energetic mood today. Geminis will be mentally strong today that will allow them to handle any situation. Always be honest regarding money-related matters as secrecy might lead to big issues. Be wary of entering into any new financial scheme.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July)

Your pre-planned tasks may get delayed under Saturday’s skies but don’t lose hope. Don’t be eager to make new friends as people with questionable character might enter your life and put you into trouble. Do not hesitate to share your feelings with your loved ones. Remember to be self-disciplined and moderate in your behaviour. Today, some might have to spend money on the maintenance of their workplace machinery.

Leo (23 July 23- 23 August)

Under Saturday’s skies, there might be financial gains from property deals. Your joint venture into a new business will demand your time and energy, making you feel tired. You might plan a vacation with your friends in the coming days. Some of you might go on a romantic getaway with your partner, leading to your relationship becoming more understanding. You will make smart decisions at the workplace which will be appreciated by all.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Do not trust anyone too much regarding financial matters this Saturday. Focus on completing your hindered work that needs more attention. Few of you might plan about a new business that will help you increase your income. Additionally, the salaries of some private sector employees will increase in the coming days.

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

Today, you might perform self-assessment of your work methodology as the work pressure is increasing. Your personal life might get tumultuous with no time and attention for each other. Some of you might achieve big success in philosophical research. Don’t let office tensions impact your work as it might affect your outcome. Don’t make any hasty decisions in marriage-related talks, better to take things slow.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

There might be discord in your marital relationship under Saturday’s skies. Change in weather conditions may affect your health, so take care. Remember to take advice from your well-wishers before making any decision. Your rude language may spoil relationships at work and home. Government-related work may get hindered today, but do not lose hope.

Sagittarius (22 November 22- 21 December)

Try to take care of the needs and comfort of your family. Your work efficiency will increase under today’s skies. The tensions surrounding your marriage will get over soon. You will be full of confidence at the workplace today, so make the most of it. People will try to help and support you whenever you need their assistance. Some of you might take a loan for business expansion.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

You might spend money to organise some auspicious ceremony for the family. You will soon discover your hidden rivals. You will make all kinds of efforts to increase the quality of your work. People associated with administrative services may get honoured today. Make sure to be honest with your family about your relationship and pending marriage.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Your health may be affected a little due to the change in weather. Be respectful towards influential people as they can help you get ahead in society. You might have conflicts with your friends over some issues. For some, neck pain and muscle stiffness could occur, so take care of your health.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Workplace disputes will get resolved under Saturday’s skies. You will be able to complete your pending work as the day is right. Your reputation will be heightened among family members. Tip for the day, don’t trust strangers much as they will not have your best interests at heart. Your past relationships may create troubles for you today.

