Horoscope for 12 June: Here's what the stars have in store for you under Sunday’s skies

Check out what the universe has in store for you this Sunday, 12 June

Under today’s skies, intimacy will increase in your love relationship and married couples may go on a vacation too. The income of working professionals may increase while for a few, their long-pending important work may begin soon.

Others will manage to arrange funds for their new business and many will spend the day with family and friends. Check out what the universe has in store for you this Sunday, 12 June:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): All your work will be completed smoothly with the help of your friends. You will receive blessings from your elderly family members. You will reap the rewards of your hard work soon. Couples who are married may go on a vacation. You might be upset in the evening for some reason.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): The income of working professionals may increase. Mutual understanding will increase in your married life. New partners may join your business in the coming weeks. You will make good use of your creativity at the workplace. Some long-pending important work may begin soon. Workplace problems will resolve in the coming week.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Your boss will support you a lot; their guidance will help you in resolving complicated issues at work. You will dominate your opponents in most of the tasks. Your productivity will increase. You might receive some delightful news in the second half of the day. You will have to do overtime due to the extra workload.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will spend quality time with your friends and loved ones today. You might clear entrance exams for getting admission to higher education institutions. You might think about purchasing a new vehicle this Sunday. Don’t expect much from others. There might be huge profits in the tourism business.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Youngsters will be attentive and careful about their careers. You will be very lucky from the business point of view. You might recover outstanding money from debtors. You will manage to arrange funds for your new business. You will take great interest in reading informative books.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You might get inclined to learn something new for mental peace. The luck will remain in your favour this Sunday. Business revenue might increase in the coming days. You might invest huge money in the marketing and branding of your products. Your thoughts will deeply affect others.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might sign a big business deal today. You will have cordial relationships with your older siblings. Don’t avoid helping others; try to be the first to put out a helping hand. You will spend some time in fun and frolic activities today. Your work will be successful with the help of the government and administration sector. Your self-confidence will remain high.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): The workplace environment may turn negative, so be careful and alert. You will not get the expected profits in the business. There will be a fear of something undesirable in your mind. You should try to spend some time in solitude. Don’t do anything in haste.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might get some excellent opportunities on the professional front soon. Intimacy will increase in your love relationship. Your daily routine will improve. You will make plans to start some new work. You will have an influential personality that will attract others. You will recover outstanding money from debtors.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will be very excited about your new work. You might share your feelings with your life partner. The plans and conspiracy of your opponents will not show good results. The time will remain favourable for you under Sunday’s skies. You might invest money in some long-term project.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Working professionals might get promoted in the coming week. Construction work will gather momentum in the coming week. Stay away from extramarital affairs as it will ruin your peace and character. Your family may have a discussion about conducting some event soon. Your popularity will increase in society as well as family.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): The day will begin on a negative note but try to make the most of it. Cough and headache may trouble you today, so take care. Gradually all your hindered tasks will get completed, showing good results and outcomes. You will be genuinely interested in religious activities. You will help others with an open heart. Be careful while conducting online transactions.