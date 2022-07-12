Horoscope for 12 July: Leos to gain profit, Taurus should avoid risks; see what's in store this Tuesday

The day is quite favourable for people who are trying to go abroad for studies. Diabetic patients should not be careless about their diet and medications.

Here is what this Tuesday holds for you. A few zodiac signs might get some pending payments today. There will be massive profits in partnership-based business. There will also be financial gains for those involved in sales and marketing.

The day is quite favourable for people who are trying to go abroad for studies. Diabetic patients should not be careless about their diet and medications. Check your horoscope for today:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today, you might feel tired due to excessive humidity. The tensions in your marital relationship will be resolved soon. Few working professionals might get transferred. Those who are unemployed will find success in job interviews. You will have cordial relationships with your near and dear ones. Those into business may have to go on a work-related trip.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Avoid giving any financial help to others today. You will enjoy your favourite food by the end of the day. Few people in your life will be jealous of your success. You might experience some problem in your knees and hips. Do not take any risk in either your professional or personal life today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Your married life will be full of happiness and excitement. Few of you might go partying with friends. You will prefer the company of intellectual people this Tuesday. You may get big deals in business. You will be energetic and cheerful under today’s skies. You will give good advice to others.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Do not take any important decisions in haste today. Business activities will be slow today but you will still manage to earn significant profits. Maintain cordial relationships with your relatives and friends. You might get your due payments today. Diabetic people should not be careless about their medications.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will present out-of-the-box solutions at work today. There might be good profits in partnership-based business. There will be financial gains in for people in sales and marketing. The circumstances will be favourable if you are trying to go abroad for studies.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You might feel dissatisfied with many aspects of your life. Don’t force your decisions on others, give them a chance to contemplate their choices. Skin allergies may trouble you today. Peace and prosperity will be maintained in your family. You might waste your money on unnecessary things. Don’t let work pressure affect you.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Those who are unemployed may start a new business soon. It would be beneficial to take the advice of your life partner before doing any task. You will get to learn a lot from your seniors today. Try to improve your work methodology. There will be profits in tourism industry.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Your work performance at the job will be unsatisfactory. You might lose trust in your partner. Remain extra careful while lending and borrowing money today. There might be some losses in the business due to your overconfidence.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your family might conduct an auspicious ceremony today. The reputation of people associated with media and artistic fields will grow. You will get able to get your own way on issues that matter. You will take interest in religious activities. You may recover money from debtors.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You might have some business-related tensions under Tuesday’s skies. There might be some arguments in your family over financial issues. Take some time out for meditation. Do not share your plans with others under any circumstances.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You might be inclined towards politics today. Your dominance at the workplace will increase. You might plan to pursue something new and creative. Your life partner will support you in all your decisions. Your relationship with some prominent people will strengthen.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will take good care of the needs of your family members. Workplace problems will be resolved soon. Avoid seeing things from the perspective of profit and loss only. There will be extra workload at the office. The time is favourable for completing all your pending tasks. You will be satisfied with your achievements in professional and personal life.

