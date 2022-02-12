Horoscope for 12 February: Check what the universe has in store for all zodiac signs this Saturday

Tip for the day: Always learn from mistakes and try to never attempt it again.

The daily horoscope for you is here! Under Saturday’s skies, few zodiac signs will have a blissful day with their partner. For some, it’s the right time to start a new job, while others need to start learning more about the business sector.

Check the daily horoscope for 12 February here:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

You will enjoy a blissful marital relationship under today's skies. There are chances of a business trip in the coming days. Some of you might start a new job soon due to the position of the stars. Few may make some lifestyle changes due to increase in income. Government employees will have to work extra hard due to pressure from senior officials. There will be profits for those in marketing-related businesses.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

Take care of the health of your family members this Saturday. Some of you might be worried about your children and sudden change in their behaviour. Few students will face difficulties in higher studies. Selfish people will trouble you, so try to avoid them as much as possible.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Geminis are advised to be respectful and polite to others. There are high chances of foreign travel on your cards. You will be tempted to shop online today, but be mindful of your budget. You might have to lend money to some relative of yours soon. You will thoroughly enjoy your work under Saturday’s skies.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

People of this zodiac sign are advised not to end up incurring losses by showing off their wealth unnecessarily. Some of you might have a fight with your life partner but don’t prolong the issue. Instead of losing your temper, deal with circumstances in a composed manner and sort things out. Drive carefully when alone, as well with family. Under Saturday’s skies, you will face trouble in expanding your business.

Leo (23 July - 22 August):

You might purchase a new property in the coming days. The day is favourable for fulfilling a few of your desires. Engineering students may get job offers so keep your fingers crossed. Some of you will be excited to get new employment options for a better future. Some people will succeed in getting the approval of their family for their love marriage.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

The day is advantageous for your career today. The day is also favourable for people associated with politics. Maintain cordial relationships with young children as some of them need extra attention. Some of you will be able to recover money from debtors. Give tactful opinions on any issue, as your words might harm or affect others. You will get strong support from your family to help tackle personal and professional issues.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

Today, you might be inclined to do some research work that will help you learn more. Keep your budget in mind before making any plans. Your reputation will increase in your family as well as society. You may indulge on unnecessary expenses today. Remain careful in legal matters as it might harm your image. Avoid heavy food and focus on consuming a healthy diet.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

There are chances of discord in your love relationship, that will make matters worse between you and your partner. Your selfish nature may greatly displease your friends today. Some of you may complain of pain in your lower back and knees. Always remain devoted to your work and give your best. Don’t keep anything secret from your life partner as they are always there to support you. Avoid being over-confident as it will not take you anywhere.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant under Saturday’s skies. You may plan to start a business in partnership with close friends and companions. Your interest will increase in religious activities, hence, bringing peace in your home. Your influence will increase at your job, making you popular among colleagues. Any discord in marital relationships will be resolved in the coming days.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

You might improve your work methodology to get better results and outcomes. Those who are associated with administrative services will find their workload lightened today. There might be ups and downs with your health, so keep a check on your diet. Remain careful while lending and borrowing money.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):

Today, your unexpected expenses may increase, so keep a check on your expenditure. Those who are preparing for competitive exams will be under immense stress. Don’t ignore any bad habits of your children today. Choose your words sensibly while speaking with others, otherwise your ideas may be misinterpreted.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

Students might face some difficulties in their studies today. You will be able to resolve workplace problems with your genuine nature and pleasing personality. You will have a hectic schedule today, so be prepared. You might meet your old friends that will help you to overcome problems and stress.

