Horoscope for 11 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Wednesday

Here is your daily horoscope. On 11 May, a few zodiac signs might get an opportunity to join a big company or start a joint venture. Those who are travelling overseas are advised to remain careful and alert.

This is for all zodiac signs, try to remain positive in every situation of life. Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Your family may have a serious discussion about your love marriage today. People associated with politics may get promoted to a higher position. All your important work will get completed on time under Wednesday’s skies. You will be delighted with your children’s success and results. Students will be distracted from studies due to several factors.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): Take proper care of your mother’s health as she needs special attention. Do not make any big decision in personal or professional life without thinking. There might be some dilemma in your mind regarding a choice to make. Avoid taking big risks in the business as experiments won’t fetch much profits. Do not spoil your relationship with high-rank officers.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): At the workplace, you will be busy with your new projects today. Those who are seeking to get married will hear good news soon. Under Wednesday’s skies, your family business will grow. Some of you might participate in some social activities that will keep you busy. Your interest will increase in religious activities today. Your thoughtfulness and courtesy can save your straining relationships.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Your respect and reputation will increase in your family as many will admire you for your choices. At the workplace, employees will admire your dedication and hard work. Some of you might spend money on some auspicious work or event. You should try to remain positive in every situation of life. You might lay out a plan for some new work in the coming days. Management professionals will achieve favourable results soon.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Today, your day will begin with full confidence and delight. A wish of yours might get fulfilled soon. Some of you will spend quality time with your life partner. Few might get an opportunity to join a big company or start a joint venture with a successful client.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): Your opponents may get envious of you today as everything will go as planned. You might be worried about the health of a family member so keep track of the ones who are close to you. This is why you will not be able to focus on your work today. Those who are travelling overseas are advised to remain careful.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): You will plan a vacation with your partner in the coming days. Some might go on an important business trip today. Students may be concerned about their studies as exams are approaching. You will have a disciplined daily routine as everything will go as planned. Working professionals may get promoted under Wednesday’s skies.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): Scorpios are advised to be nice and loving to their life partners. You will complete all your difficult tasks with ease today. Maintain cordial relationships with your neighbours. You will achieve expected results in the business soon. Your work quality will increase bringing you better results. There will be a festive atmosphere in your family in the coming days.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): You will spend enough time with your friends and loved ones today. The day is favourable for people associated with commission-based work. Youngsters will get good growth opportunities under Wednesday’s skies. You will be calm and collected and the day will be a relaxed one. You will execute your work with full confidence making you poise in life. There will be a transformation in your personality and thinking soon.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): The behaviour of your love partner may upset you today. You will also be irritated and angry for some unimportant reason that will keep you low. A family member might hurt your feelings, so try to be calm and away from silly issues. You should be careful with fake social media accounts as they might trick you.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): Your rivals may propose to settle old and new matters cordially. The day is going to be favourable from a financial perspective. Your children may achieve something extraordinary in the coming days. Some of you might start partnership-based work that will help you grow. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant under Wednesday’s skies.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): Be careful as people might take advantage of your sentimental nature. Avoid being stubborn; otherwise, people will start avoiding you. Keep a close watch on the wrongdoings of your colleagues and it can harm you in return. Some of you might be in a dilemma about new business or plans. You might receive some delightful news from a loved one that will make you happy.