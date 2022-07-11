Horoscope for 11 July: Check what the stars have in store for you this Monday

The day is quite favourable for making investments in technology. Few zodiac signs are advised to not avoid eating for work pressure. Some of the zodiac signs will be physically more fit today while others might be emotionally weak and engage in introspection.

Here is what the day looks like, some of the zodiac signs will be physically more fit today, 11 July while others might be emotionally weak and engage in introspection.

The day is quite favourable for making investments in technology. Few zodiac signs are advised to not avoid eating for work pressure.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will feel optimistic and refreshed this morning. You will dream of a better tomorrow. It is advised that you take notes on any brilliant ideas that will help you curate a strategy to make these fantasies a reality. An opportunity to escape from the mundane routine will be there in the evening thus giving you permission to unplug for the remainder of the day.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your subconscious will be clear of any issues that need resolving as the stars are favourable to help you find peace today. Though your business dealings will see some headway but it is very unlikely that the resolution will come through right away. Do not be impatient for progress right now but understand that your dreams will come true when the time is right.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Issues within your social circle might get resolved overnight. Unfortunately, you may get overwhelmed this afternoon. If you start feeling tense or more emotional than usual, it is a sign that it's time to find harmony through self-care. Be mindful of who you are with in the evening as boundaries will be difficult to maintain.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You'll feel physically fit today. This will promote physical wellness and elevated energy levels. This does not mean that you push yourself too far physically. Check in with your physical needs and don’t overlook signals around hunger or a need for rest. This could also be due to a productive day at work where you might forget to eat. You need to remind yourself that it's okay to temporarily disrupt this workflow and eat!

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Divine inspiration will strike early morning making it a positive and good morning. You will spend some time dressing yourself up before you go to work, though you should be careful of your time management. Your social media feeds and friendships may bore you in the afternoon, but don't be afraid of spending some time with yourself.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You may be too vulnerable and may express yourself too openly and you may be required to examine your boundaries. There may be confusion in your love life. Do not over-analyse a situation as this may not be good for you.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will be receiving positive messages of love and healing in the morning. Use this energy as a reason to meditate before you proceed with your day. Do this with the intention of opening your heart to blessings and positive connections. Try to express yourself.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will appreciate the beauty around you. You will be encouraged to appreciate your inner grace, thus making it a great time to recite positive mantras and appreciate yourself. After finishing your day, make sure that you directly reach home.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Any personal embarrassments that took place earlier will seem to evaporate overnight. Unfortunately, trouble could brew when it comes to your relationship. If you disagree with the person you love, it may be wise to take a step back to prevent a conflict.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will have emotionally touching dreams in the morning. Express gratitude to yourself. You may feel overwhelmed. Meditate in the evening to calm yourself.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): It is the time to upgrade your technological gadgets. However, downloading updates may also help, especially if you are not ready to invest in the new ones. Examine your social media and update your password.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You should believe in your worth. Use this momentum to push for higher wages or raise your rates if you are working independently. There can be an emotional outburst. Meditate and introspect in the evening.