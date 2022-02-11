Horoscope for 11 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Friday

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read our daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is here! Under Friday’s skies, few zodiac signs are advised to cut down on their unnecessary expenses, while others are directed to follow what their seniors or colleagues say. For some, it’s the right time to start a new job, while others will benefit if they stay at home with family.

Tip for the day- Sometimes it's good to follow the heart rather than the mind. Check the daily horoscope for 11 February here:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

Under Friday’s skies, some of you may complain of abdominal pain. Because of your social work, your reputation in society will be heightened. Aries are advised to be careful as few of your co-workers may betray you today. There are chances of a business trip in the coming weeks or days. The day is not favourable for starting new work. Don’t disobey high-ranking officers this Friday. You will gain relief from lingering stress by the evening.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

This Friday, you will reap the rewards of your hard work. Try to rectify your minor mistakes and make sure to never repeat them. Some of you might get a new job offer under Friday's skies. You will succeed in developing your hidden talent, leading others to see your creative side. Under today’s skies, you will have a strong influence on important people, hence, improving your reputation.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

You will be worried about your reputation in family as well as society. Don’t underestimate your rivals, they always have a plan and are ready to attack you. You might consider making some changes in your business after failing to get expected results. Post noon, your work will gather momentum.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

Today, you will participate in religious activities, which will bring peace to your family. Your focus will increase towards work or tasks that you love. You will receive some delightful news today, so keep your fingers crossed. This good news will increase your self-confidence. Your hindered work will get completed soon. There are chances of big business contracts coming your way, today.

Leo (23 July - 22 August):

Some of you will share your feelings with your family members. You might plan to go on a picnic with your kids. Income sources will increase under Friday’s skies. Those who are single will find their soulmate soon due to the position of the stars. You will be satisfied with your work methodology as it is bringing you good results. Today, intimacy will increase in your love relationship due to the movement of the stars.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

Virgos are advised not to share their family matters with others. There would be good profits for people in the hospitality business. You will overcome the negativity surrounding you this Friday. There would be success in higher education, so keep doing the best and proving yourself. Start any new work after consulting with your mentors. Your virtues will be admired, so maintain your good qualities.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

Remain careful from people around you as not everyone is trustworthy. You may not be able to focus on your work due to tiredness. Avoid being careless about money-related matters, as it is the first thing that you should be concerned about. There will be a new sparkle in your love relationship that will make your bond stronger. Try to cut down your unnecessary expenses, today.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

The reputation of political figures will increase especially amid the elections. Always remain careful and alert from people with ill intents, as they will never let you progress. Carefully use electrical equipment today. The day will begin on a positive note, so make the most of it. Things that normally make you happy will give you sorrow by the end of Friday evening.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

The day will be favourable and cheerful for you today. Avoid forcing others to do your work today. Marriage-related talks will move forward, so those in love should open up to their parents. The workplace atmosphere will remain favourable and all will respect you for your work. New income sources will be generated in the coming days. There might be huge profits from the stock market, so keep investing.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

Today, your managers will be highly pleased with you at your job. People will agree with your opinions and ideas. You will be able to slowly control your expenses, but keep a check on all that you spend. You will spend quality time with your partner, which will make your day even more special. There will be better than expected profits in business.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):

Today, you should work with patience as the day will not go as planned. Don’t trust anyone more than necessary, until it is crucial. Pay attention to the feelings of your life partner as they need your attention. Avoid wasting your time on unnecessary things this Friday. The day is favourable for administrative personnel. Your self-esteem may get injured under Friday’s skies.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

You might share your feelings with your partner. Your tactful behaviour will be appreciated and admired by close ones. You will think about expanding your business, today. You might make new friends at the workplace who will help you in times of trouble. You will attend some social event today. People associated with the tourism business may get a big deal that will increase their responsibilities.

