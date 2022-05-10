Horoscope for 10 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Tuesday

Stress and anxiety can affect most of the zodiac signs in the coming days. Check your horoscope for today here:

Here is your daily horoscope. On 10 May, a few zodiac signs will perform their tasks faithfully, bringing out good results in all their ventures. Few working professionals will see a rise in salary while others may see in a promotion on the cards soon.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Under Tuesday’s skies, your family atmosphere will remain joyous and cheerful. Some of you will plan to go on a pilgrimage soon. You will be delighted and satisfied with the execution of some important work. Few of you might be worried about the health of your life partner. Working professionals will perform their tasks with great dedication today.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): Property disputes may emerge in the coming days, so be alert. Taurians are advised not to start any work in haste as it will be spoiled. You will receive guidance and support from your father in your professional life. Circumstances at the job will get adverse and unfavourable today. There are chances of sudden financial losses, so be careful and cautious before making any deals.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Today, you will spend your evening conversing with your friends. You might make new friends at the workplace who will give you some good advice. Some of you will prefer a quiet night at home. Today is going to be a favourable day for you under Tuesday's skies. Few of you will use your diplomatic skills at work as well as your personal life. Misunderstandings concerning family issues will be resolved soon.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): There might be some tensions in your marital relationship today. You might complain of constipation and gas-related problems, so keep a check on all that you eat. You might do some online shopping today but be alert to online fraud and scams. Today, your elders will be delighted with your accomplishments.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): You will execute most of your risky tasks easily under Tuesday’s skies. Those into business might get some lucrative orders soon that will fetch you good results. Many of you will receive guidance from experienced people. Today, you will be able to showcase your talent in front of others. You might participate in some important meetings that will make you confident. Relatives may arrive at your home under today's skies.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): Virgos are advised to maintain good coordination with their coworkers. Do not expect much from your friends as many do not have your best interests at heart. Some undesirable news may upset you today that will keep you low. Furthermore, stress and anxiety will also affect your health in the coming days. Your time will be wasted on unnecessary activities. Try to make yoga and meditation part of your daily routine.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): Your family might have a discussion with you about an upcoming event. The day will be favourable for your career as new opportunities are at hand. Under today's skies, new income sources will be generated in the coming days. Many of you will be excited as you will get to work on your desired assignment at the workplace. You might go shopping by the end of the day.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): Under Tuesday’s skies, you might start a new business with someone's help and support. Those associated with politics may get promoted to a higher positions soon. It would be better to complete all important work as early as possible. People will admire your creativity today. You will remain sincere about the challenges and shortcomings of your work.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): Do not expect praise and appreciation from others, learn to do things by yourself. You will contemplate philosophical subjects today. Some of you might get scholarships for higher education. You will desire to spend some time in a natural setting today, bringing you peace of body and mind. Never rely on others’ advice, think before you make a choice.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): Some important work may get hindered today. Do not lend or borrow money in any situation as the day is not right. Take care of your health today. Many of you will share your feelings with your life partner. Negative thoughts may emerge in your mind today.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): You might try to acquire funds for some future project that will benefit you in the coming days. You will dominate your enemies and opponents at work under Tuesday’s skies. People in business might receive their outstanding payments today. Many of you might go out with your life partner to spend quality time together. Working professionals may get bonuses while some may see a promotion in the coming days.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): You will get excellent opportunities to prove your talent at the workplace today. You will receive respect from high-ranking officers for all the hard work you put in. There might be some hurdles in your love relationship but that will make your bond stronger. You will spend quality time with your family today. Avoid experimenting in business as losses can happen.

