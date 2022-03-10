Horoscope for 10 March: Check what the universe has in store for you this Thursday

People associated with politics may get promoted to a higher position soon. Those who are newly married will have a blissful day

The daily horoscope for you is here. On 10 March, a few zodiac signs are going to have a favourable day on the professional front. Many people will get appreciated for their hard work and determination by their seniors.

Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April):

Today, you might face some financial difficulties in your new business. Also, try not to involve yourself in property disputes. At the workplace, you will benefit from the advice of your seniors. There might be losses for people in commission-based work today, so be careful.

Taurus: (20 April-20 May):

The day is quite favourable for working professionals as your responsibilities and position will increase. Today, you will make plans regarding savings and investments. You will reap the rewards of your hard work in the coming days. Some might have unnecessary arguments with their boss over small issues.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June):

Hanging around with bad company may lead you to serious troubles, so be cautious. Don’t discuss your personal life with others as many might judge you. Some of you might face hindrances in government-related work. Maintain a cordial relationship with your life partner under Thursday's skies. Some might take interest in pursuing higher education for career growth and job opportunities.

Cancer: (21 June-22 July):

You might try something new and innovative at your workplace, making your task easier. Hindrances in legal matters will be resolved soon. High-ranking officials will be happy with your work outcomes. There will be huge success for those involved in construction-related activities.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August):

Today, you might make some tough decisions regarding your ancestral property. Few of you might have to accept some big responsibilities in your business soon. Your perseverance and determination at work will be appreciated by all. It would be beneficial to take support from your friends in times of need. You will think about purchasing a new house or vehicle in the coming days.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September):

Some people, who are working abroad, may get honoured for their hard work and dedication. All business tasks will be executed successfully under Thursday’s skies. Some of you might think about changing your job today. Your romantic relationship might turn unfavourable under today's skies. Many will be burdened with tasks today due to increasing pressures at the workplace. Your behaviour may undergo a change today, leading many people to admire you.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

Those who suffer from blood pressure and kidney-related diseases might experience some problems today. Some might also suffer from insomnia due to stress. There might be some problems in your married life, be upfront and talk to your partner to sort things out. Don’t lend or borrow money today as the day is not favourable for any financial transactions.

Scorpio: (23 October -21 November):

Today, some of you will be worried about your mother’s health. Some old friends may arrive at your home unexpectedly. There might be favourable outcomes in marriage-related talks under today's skies. Many people might receive some delightful news today due to the position of the stars. Those who are single might find their special someone today. People associated with politics may get promoted to a higher position soon.

Sagittarius: (22 November- 21 December):

Your health will remain good today but it is advisable to keep a check on your diet. Remain away from workplace politics as it will only bring stress and negativity in your life. You will get favourable results at the workplace due to your diligence and hard work. Keep faith in your abilities and continue your good work.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

Take care of the feelings of your partner and remember to spend some quality time with them. Your confidence will increase in the coming days due to the movement of the stars. Engineering students may get job offers through campus placements soon. Your managers will be dissatisfied with your work performance today, but don't let their criticism get to you.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

Some important work may get delayed today due to technical reasons. There are chances of discord in your family over certain old issues this Thursday. The chaotic and angry atmosphere in your house may affect your peace of mind. Try to overcome your bad habits as soon as possible. Be cautious about using electrical equipment today.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

You might get some big orders in business that will bring good outcomes soon. New income sources will be generated in the coming days. Some might engage in making plans and strategies for expanding their business. Manu will try to improve their work methodology because of work pressure from higher officials. There will be financial gains in real estate-related businesses under Thursday's skies. Students will remain focused on their studies as exams are approaching.

