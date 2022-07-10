Horoscope for 10 July: Taurus may make a career move, check about other zodiac signs

Check out what the universe has in store for you this Sunday

Here is how the stars align for you on 10 July, some of the zodiac signs might make a move in their career while others may get a promotion.

The day is quite favourable if you are planning to start a new project. Few zodiac signs are advised to not trust their subordinates blindly while others might lose their temper at the workplace.

Check out what the universe has in store for you this Sunday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You may have to go on an unnecessary journey. The health of an elderly family member will make you concerned. Gas-related problems might trouble you. Be careful about your hidden enemies. Keep property documents safely. Do not trust anyone with ease.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): This is a good time for making a career move. All your important work will get completed without any hindrance. Construction work will gain momentum. You will be discussing important topics with your life partner. You might meet your old friends. There are chances that you will complain of joint pain.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You may experience a sudden increase in the workload at the office. You are advised to perform Yoga and meditation. Keep the advice of experienced people in mind. The behaviour of your children may upset you. Give respect to your colleagues.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might be worried about your health. Channelise your hard work and energy in the right direction. It is advisable to not blindly trust your subordinate employees. Those who are in the import-export business will earn huge profits. You might be required to go on an official trip.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You might be losing your temper at the workplace over some reason. You will face pressure to complete all your tasks on time. Students who are pursuing higher education may become apprehensive about their studies. Avoid spoiling your relationships with high-rank officers. Avoid eating very hot and spicy food today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Working professionals might take leave to go on vacation. You might be changing the interior design of your home. Business people might be receiving their due payments. The time is good and you will be achieving a number of things. Don’t procrastinate and ensure that you complete your work today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will be spending your day in fun and enjoyment. Children will be having a good time playing games with their friends. Make sure that you control your temper. An increase in your self-confidence will be beneficial for you. Your health will continue to be good. You will be enjoying your married life.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will be successful in work that you are passionate about. You will be getting the rewards of your past efforts. Government employees may get a promotion. You might bring changes to your work methodology. You will be attending some social events.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Be careful about the sycophants at your workplace. Acidity-related problems might create trouble for you. You will be fulfilling your responsibilities today. A good mutual understanding will be there in your love relationship. Business people are advised to speak with their customers politely. There will be stress in your family life

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will be excited about your new project. Your reputation in society will be good. Make sure that you take care of your father’s health. You might get worried about your loved ones. You will be willing to help others.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will be getting excellent results in your business. You may share your feelings with your elder siblings. You might be purchasing a new vehicle. You will be dedicating a lot of time to introspection. Your family will get peace and prosperity. You will be getting positive results in your research work.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): It is a good time to make changes in your business. You might be receiving a prestigious award at your workplace. Unmarried people might get married. Maintain good relationships with your subordinate employees. Avoid using bitter language for anyone; otherwise people be upset with you.