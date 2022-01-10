Horoscope for 10 January: Willing to know what's in store for you this Monday?

Check your horoscope here

Under Monday's skies, few zodiac signs need to be have an open mind and avoid being negligent. For some employment and new job opportunities will be knocking at the door. Some of the zodiac sign will benefit from partnership-related activities.

Tip for the day: Think through the pros and cons before making decisions. Don't hesitate to consult elders when you need any advice.

Aries: (21 March – 19 April)- The universe is aligned in such a way that you will find a renewed source of enthusiasm. Studying philosophical subjects will give you happiness. Under today's skies you will be profited from partnership-related activities. Your discipline and dedication at work will be appreciated. Spending time in solitude will bring you great joy and peace. Finances will be stable.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)- Health of relatives and children might be a cause of concern, today. There are chances of unpleasantness amid couples. It is best to prioritize health, and be careful about your expenses. Not an ideal time to splurge or eat unhealthy foods. Stay calm and be optimistic today.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June)- Under the influence of the Moon, you might get the opportunity to make huge profits in business and in stock market. The universe is perfectly aligned to fulfil your wishes today. You will be blessed with happiness in professional and personal life. You will gain authority at work. Avoid lending money this Monday. Government-related work will be back on track.

Cancer: (21 June – 22 July)- Under Monday's sky, you will be benefitted from technology-related work. Chances of travel cannot be ruled out. Don't be anxious about your reputation. Focus on things that interest you, and you will find good results. Working professionals will find the day very fulfilling.

Leo: (23 July – 23 August)- As the Moon enters its Waning phase, chances of getting a delightful news over phone are high. Finances look great. You will profit from your business deals. Great time for students. Be very careful while on the road. Refrain from engaging in unlawful activities. Stars are aligned to turn things in your favour today.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)- Stay away from controversial activities, and unnecessary travel, this Monday. It is best to not share your secrets with others. Chances of reputation getting tarnished are high. Be careful of rivals and enemies. If situation demands, admit your mistakes.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October)- For Libras, today the Moon brings in the possibility of sudden financial gain. The cosmic energy brings in peace and prosperity in your life. It's a perfect day to start big projects. Your family issues will be resolved. Under Moon's influence you will be able to positively channelize your energy and workflow.

Scorpio: (23 October – 21 November)- The lunar influence promises resolution of a long-standing issue. People will be highly impressed with your work methodology. The universe ushers in cheerful mental state. You will be happy despite work pressure. New job offer might be on the cards for many people.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)- Under today's skies, you can expect to get a chance to prove your talent. Be prepared to face some turmoil in travel-related activities. Don't let of any opportunity due to negligence or sloth. It's time to be serious in your love relationship. Spend quality time with your children and try to understand their issues.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January)- The cosmic energy is ushering in some opportunities for you. You will be in the good books of high-ranking officers. Though your morale might be low today, you will try to put in your hundred percent at work. Chances of spending unnecessarily are high today. Don't disrespect your well-wishers.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February)- Under today's skies, chances of huge financial gain are predicted. The universe is aligned for you to get a new job opportunity. Your family might involve you in an auspicious ceremony. Your confidence will be superb today. Students will get most of their academic queries sorted.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March)- Today's lunar position will fetch you some new career opportunities. You might be very busy today at the workplace. Legal matters might worry you. Refrain from overthinking this Monday. It is advisable to consult your elders before taking any career decision. You will be needed for dealing with some household matters. Spend time with your family as it will give you happiness.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.