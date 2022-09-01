Horoscope for 1 September: Check how the stars are aligned for you on Thursday

Students seeking admission for higher education abroad will find success. Upper back and shoulder pain may trouble Scorpios today. New income sources will be generated for Sagittarians

Interested to know how the stars are aligned for you on the first day of September?

Taurus will take great interest in new business ventures. Cancerians might face conflict in the business. Geminis will receive some delightful news. Leos will earn handsome profits from investments in the stock market. There might be good progress in construction-based work. Students seeking admission for higher education abroad will find success. Upper back and shoulder pain may trouble Scorpios today. New income sources will be generated for Sagittarians. Working professionals may think about changing their job. Check what your horoscope has to say for you this Thursday.

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): A wish of yours will be fulfilled. Your married life will be pleasurable. You will get some important opportunities in your job. Aries are advised to take business consultations from experts. Your life partner may surprise you with a present. There might be good progress in construction-based work.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Do not share your secret plans with others. Your old acquaintances will benefit you. Today is not a good day to borrow money from anyone. You might have to go on a short official tour. There will be a decline in your expenses. You will take great interest in new business ventures.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Guests will arrive at your home under Thursday’s skies. You might make a career move soon. You will be glad to get support from your close friends. The day is quite favourable to propose to your partner. You will take a keen interest in religious activities. You might receive some delightful news from your children.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might face conflicts with your business partners. You may get lured by fake news. Married couples will have a romantic day. Take care of your mother’s health. Avoid sharing your opinion on controversial issues. Maintain a cordial relationship with your father.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You might earn handsome returns from your investments in the stock market. You might plan an overseas trip. The success of a loved one will make you happy. Your life partner will be very caring towards you. You will make close acquaintances with scholarly people.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Think twice before making any statement. You might plan to purchase a new property. There will be good profits in the family business. Do not get negligent about your health. You should share your feelings with your life partner.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The tensions surrounding your marital relationship will get over. You should be careful about money-related matters. Students who are seeking admission to higher education abroad will get successful.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Government employees may have to bear the anger of higher officials today. Do not get distracted from your goals. Your expenses will suddenly increase. Pain in the upper back and shoulders may trouble you this Thursday. Your mind will be agitated.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): New income sources will be generated. You must be nice and understanding towards your life partner. Students will make some important career decisions. You will be able to resolve all your personal disputes soon. Your older siblings will support you.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will be committed to your social obligations. All your hindered work will be completed. Capricorns are advised not to take any criticism to heart. You will make efforts to fulfill your dreams. You will prove your talent at the workplace. You will spend quality time with your friends under Thursday’s skies.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You will take interest in exploring new subjects. There will be good stability in your business. People will admire your strong willpower and determination. Working professionals may think about changing their job.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Do not misuse your authority. You might be dissatisfied with your achievements. You will be worried about your near and dear ones. Take care of your mother’s health. Your anger will spoil your work.

