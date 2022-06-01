Horoscope for 1 June: Check what the universe has in store for you on first day of new month

The day will be favourable for many zodiac signs like Aries. Check what the stars have in store for you on the first day of June

Here is your daily horoscope! On 1 June, new income sources will be generated for some people. Others might sign a new business deal that will greatly benefit them.

Students will be serious about their career prospects. The day will be quite favourable for many zodiac signs like Aries and Pisces. Check out what the universe has in store for you on Wednesday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will make good use of your talent today. Career-related problems of your children will be resolved soon. Take advice from your life partner before doing anything important. You will have cordial relationships with your siblings and close friends. The day will remain favourable for you under Wednesday’s skies. There will be excellent profits in marketing-related business. Do not let others’ opinions influence you.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Those who are associated with writing will see their creativity reach new heights today. Avoid imposing your opinion on others. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasurable under Wednesday’s skies. You might plan to go out with your family for a small trip.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will spend some romantic moments with your life partner today. Your work performance will be appreciated by higher officials. New income sources will be generated in the coming days due to the position of the stars. You may sign a new business deal which should greatly benefit you in the coming days. Your managers will support you at the workplace.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your ongoing work may get hindered today due to some unfathomable reason. Remain polite and loving to your life partner. There might be some instability in your business. You should try to resolve argumentative issues with a peaceful approach. You might end up spending a lot during online shopping. Try to be careful with your hidden rivals. Be serious about your work and your future prospects.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will have cordial relationships with your friends. Misunderstanding and tension will resolve in your love relationship. You will overpower your opponents at work. High-ranking officers will appreciate you for your good ideas. An upcoming auspicious event in your family will keep you busy. All your tasks will be completed smoothly and on time.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Today, you will perform all your work with dedication and interest. If you have borrowed money from someone, then you will have to repay it today. Your efforts of restarting hindered projects will cost you extra. You will take great interest in worldly pleasures under Wednesday’s skies. You might receive good job offers from foreign companies. You will understand others’ problems and try to help them too.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Working professionals may get a salary hike soon. There will be profits in commission-based work. You will spend money on social and religious activities. Your confidence will remain high under Wednesday’s skies. Your reputation will increase in your family because of your smart ideas. You will achieve excellent results at the workplace, which in turn will fetch huge profits for your company.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Your married life will not be very favourable today. Don’t be hasty in starting new work or taking up a new challenge. You should take proper rest today. Try to remain careful regarding legal matters.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will completely dominate your rivals. You will receive support from government officials for an important task. Hindrances coming in your higher education will go away soon. You might inherit some property in a few months. You might plan out some new business goals today. Intimacy will increase in your love relationship.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Everything will be in your favour at the workplace today. Your productivity will increase today. Try not to waste your time or fall prey to laziness. Don’t interact too much with people on social media today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Students will be serious about their career. Family-related tensions will resolve in the coming days. There will be huge profits in partnership-based projects. Your life partner may give you a present today. Do not take any emotional decisions in business.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): People suffering from diabetes should be careful about their health and eating habits. You will be a bit short-tempered today. You might be stressed at the beginning of the day but things will turn out in your favour. Some big business deals may get affected under Wednesday’s skies.