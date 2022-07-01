Horoscope for 1 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you on first day of month

People associated with real estate business will witness massive profits. Few might make big investments in the stock market today. Few working professionals might get promoted while others will see a rise in salary. Those associated with politics might get promoted to a higher position

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): The day may begin on a negative note for you. Your habit of procrastination might spoil your work. You might face some difficulties in your married life. Do not get careless about your health; always keep a check on your diet and sleeping pattern. There will be some changes in your life from today that will help you grow.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): The day is going to be favourable for completing all your pending tasks. You will be able to resolve financial issues in the coming week. Your seniors at the workplace will appreciate you for your dedication; your respect and reputation will increase. Don’t do anything under the pressure of others, be wise to make your own choices. Many of you will try to acquire some important skills.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Always keep your thought process positive. In the evening, you will spend some quality time with your family. Stay away from workplace politics. You might be disappointed for not getting expected results in your work. Your family life will be normal under Friday’s skies. Problems of acidity and headache may increase for few.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Do not make any hasty decision about changing your job. You will make acquaintances with prominent people. Few working professionals might get promoted while others will see rise in salary. You will be able to solve problems coming in your education. Entangled issues at the workplace will resolve soon.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): Try to resolve your disputes sensibly and not hastily. Those who are obese might have some health-related issues today. You will spend a big amount of money on material comfort and luxury. You will be in a mood to relax and unwind today. You will be satisfied with your achievements accomplished at the office. There will be some tension in your married life.

Virgo: (24 August - 22 September): Technical problems will be resolved this Friday. Working professionals might get promoted. Intimacy will increase in your love relationship. You might take some important steps today to safeguard the interests of your family members. You will enjoy movies and other fun activities with close friends and loved ones.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Workload will increase at the job today. Some of your past decisions may cause losses or issues in business. Be nice and understanding to your partner. You might start some new work or take up a new project soon. It would be good to spend some time with your kids.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will be calm and composed today. Your financial problems will get solved soon. You might purchase some expensive items in the coming days. New income sources will be generated. Sudden expenses will gradually decrease. You might start a new business with friends.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): Mentally, you will be very agitated today. Do not compare yourself to others; it will only make you feel inferior. Be alert/careful from your hidden enemies. You will face some problems due to unnecessary running around. Few of you might complain of body pain today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Those who are associated with real estate business will earn huge profits. You might make big investments in the stock market today; this will give you good returns in the future. People associated with politics might get promoted to a higher position. You will efficiently manage your work despite increase in workload at the office.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Those into business should not trust their colleagues blindly. Your married life will be pleasurable under Friday’s skies. Your hindered work will complete with a quick pace; boosting your morale and self-confidence. You will carefully perform all your tasks today. Take care of the health of your female family members.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Avoid engaging in unnecessary discussions and controversies. Your participation will increase in social activities. There will be a lot of different responsibilities on you at the workplace. Do not get careless about your health due to change in weather conditions. Those who suffer from constipation and piles-related problems should take special care of their health.