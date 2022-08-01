Horoscope for 1 August: Scorpios to see change in love life, Geminis to achieve good results; read on to find out more

A few zodiac signs might make some significant decisions related to their career, others might experience a twist in fate. The day is favourable for people in business

Here is how the cosmic climate looks for you today, 1 August. A few zodiac signs might make some significant decisions related to their career. Others might experience a twist of fate. The day is favourable for people in business.

This Monday is going to be favourable for those who are looking for a job change. Some might help their close relatives. Here is what the universe has in store for you on first day of August:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will be incredibly energetic today. You would see the world from a new and evolved perspective. Be honest about your challenges and you are more likely to find solutions to your problems. Things will be harmonious.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will want to change your appearance and rework on your identity today. Your path will dramatically alter and you should not expect immediate results, especially if you want a huge change. Take strategic and reasonable steps into the future and you will get where you want to be. The stars align with your quest for something new. At night you will finally get a chance to unwind.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Trust your feelings about money and growing your wealth today. The day is favorable as far as financial matters are concerned. You should definitely treat yourself to some TLC and embrace some luxury as well. Be attentive to any moments of clarity and try to understand the world in new ways. The day is favourable for those in business, so don’t be afraid to take some significant decisions.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Sudden popularity could lead you to new opportunities today. Don't hesitate to rely on your connections, especially if you are in search of new work. The internet will prove to be beneficial, so make sure that your personal website and public profiles are updated. Allow yourself to unwind at home and practice some self-care.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Expect some major shifts in your career path. Put your passion and energy behind your professional goals as this would impact you positively in the months to come. You will be able to overcome your fears about failure. You should be willing to change and welcome new possibilities. Permit yourself to be a little flirtatious with your crush.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Utilise your personal power and unique sense of self. You will be more authoritative today. Use this energy positively and focus on your dreams. You will get unexpected blessings that would help you to achieve your goals.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Certain things in your life could get serious today. You would reach a breaking point with a person or a thing that has been holding you back, giving you a chance to quickly cut ties with what has been causing you grief. There are chances of a sudden romantic commitment. Your mood will remain good for the next few days.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Chance encounters could bring a change in your love life today. You may witness the twists of fate that can help you get a leg up in life. Look out for opportunities to make use of your connections and spread your message. Spend some time in solitude to recharge yourself.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will focus on your health today and would take small steps towards your self-improvement. You may receive a call for help from a friend or family member, and helping them would uplift your Karma. You will feel like engaging in some social interaction and a bit of innocent gossip at night.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will get creative today. You will be extremely confident, making it a great time to focus on achieving your goals. You will make headway with your crush but it is advisable to not reveal too much about your feelings. Be careful about what you say.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Be prepared for some emotional breakthroughs today. You will be virtually unstoppable and would tear through any barriers that have been holding you back. Good news from a family member will put you in a celebratory mood.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): It is hard to hide what is in your heart today. You will speak about your dreams with the people you love. At night, your aura will be positive.

