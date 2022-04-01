Horoscope for 1 April: Here's what the universe has in store for you this Friday

Today a few zodiac signs might achieve fame and recognition for their dedication and hard work, while some might see huge success and growth

Your daily horoscope for 1 April is here! This Friday, few zodiac signs might achieve fame and recognition for their dedication and hard work. Those into marketing-related activities will see huge success and growth.

Some might invest money in a new business today, while others may perform well at their job today. Check what the universe has in store for you on the first day of the month:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April):

Do not run away from hard work even if circumstances are challenging. Difficult situations will turn favourable for you as the day proceeds. Do not make any travelling plans today, unless necessary. Some of you will be worried about the health of elderly family members in the house. Today, your work may get hindered due to your overthinking nature.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

Under Friday’s skies, try to make good use of your creativity. Some of you will come face-to-face with new circumstances and opportunities at work. However, very few will receive the support of their subordinates. You should complete all your important work before evening. In the coming days, you might plan to conduct an auspicious ceremony.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June):

Today, you might share your feelings with your new friends. The day is going to be favourable for working professionals. You might achieve fame and recognition for your hard work under today's skies. Your daily routine under Friday’s skies will be productive. Your life partner will motivate you towards progress.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July):

Cancerians should not expect much from others today. Due to your sociable nature, your reputation will increase in society. There will be success and growth in marketing-related activities. There will be love and affection in your marital relationship under Friday’s skies. Some of you might invest money in a new business. Few of you will participate in intellectual discussions.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August):

You should consult a doctor, if you experience headache and flu-like symptoms. Under Friday’s skies, many people are going to be tied up with household chores and responsibilities. Leos are advised not to take big financial risks in business. Some of you might get very emotional today. Try to spend as much quality time as possible with your family.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September):

The first half of the day will be favourable for you. Those who are facing hindrances in their love marriage will receive good news today. Remember to resolve any personal conflicts using a peaceful approach. Discord in the family will get resolved under Friday’s skies. At work, you will effectively carry out your duties. Keep a check on your budget, as your expenses may increase in the evening.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October):

Libras are going to have a favourable day today. Under Friday’s skies, you will perform all management-related work effectively. Today, you will counter every difficult situation with ease and sagacity. Try to invest money in a new property. Some of you might go shopping to buy new household items.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November):

Your boss will be happy and satisfied with your performance today. Under Friday’s skies, you might start working on some new project. Many of you might get emotional about your life partner and their importance in your life. Today, you will feel fresh and energetic, making you confident at work. As the weekend approaches, some of you might join a new club or hobby group.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

Remember to take your family's advice before starting any important work. Some of you will need to change your perspective towards life and work to fit in better with the people around you. Under Friday’s skies, your family life will remain happy. Try to maintain cordial relationships with your friends and relatives today.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

You might go on a vacation with your life partner in the coming days. Today, luck will favour you in financial matters and business deals. Those in business will earn huge profits under today's skies. Those who are unemployed may receive good news about their job prospects today.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

Aquarians are advised to stay away from demoralising individuals. Try to learn from all your past experiences and ensure that you do not commit the same mistakes once more. Under Friday’s skies, your creativity will increase. Some of you will be worried about your monthly budget. Furthermore, do not trust any stranger to keep your secrets.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

Today, you might plan about a new business or job. Some of you might go on a shopping spree to purchase new clothes and jewellery. Today, you might get some delightful news from close friends or family. Many Pisceans will also spend quality time with their life partner.

